The 2020 Cambridge Community-Wide Read is “Alone at the Top: Climbing Denali in the Dead of Winter,” by Lonnie Dupre with Pam Louwagie, published by the Minnesota Historical Society.
Dupre is an award-winning Minnesota polar explorer, mountaineer, and founder of One World Endeavors. “Alone at the Top” is the riveting tale of his solo climb and summit of Denali, North America’s tallest peak under the harshest conditions. “Alone at the Top” offers a mountaineer’s firsthand perspective during life-and-death decision making on the mountain.
Dupre takes readers along with him as he struggles to keep his mind and body in shape while facing incredible hardships. He applies the lessons learned on the mountain to everyday life. Dupre has been featured in numerous documentaries and on a TEDX talk. Dupre is currently planning upcoming polar expeditions in 2020 and 2021.
Among Dupre’s many accomplishments:
• Completed the first west to east, 3,000 mile winter crossing of Canada’s famed Northwest Passage by dog team.
• Achieved the first circumnavigation of Greenland, a 6,500 mile, all non-motorized journey by kayak and dog team.
• Has pulled sleds on skis from Canada to the North Pole twice, achieving over 68 million impressions worldwide on issues surrounding climate change.
• Accomplished the first solo winter ascent of Alaska’s Mount Denali (20,340 ft.) in January.
• Alpine ascent of Kyajo Ri (20,295 ft) in Nepal
• First ascent of Jeannette Peak (10,135 ft) in British Columbia.
• Solo ascent of Mount Quincy Adams at 13,615 ft. Alaska.
• First winter ascent of Mount Wood at 15,912 ft. Yukon.
Numerous supporting activities are held throughout the community including a grand finale’ author presentation.
Dupre will be speaking and sharing a breathtaking audio visual presentation, followed by a question and answer session, and book signing on May 7 at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. For a listing of activities and updates, visit Facebook.com/Cambridge Community-Wide Read of Friends of the Cambridge Public Library. All Cambridge Community Read events are free and open to all.
The Cambridge Community-Wide Read is a literacy project of the Cambridge Friends of the Library. Each year the group selects a book and encourages community members to come together to read and discuss a common book. Everyone is invited to join the conversation. Books are available at ECRL libraries and Scout & Morgan Books.
