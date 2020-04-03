The Cambridge Community Garden plans to open for the season on May 1.
Gardening activity is considered consistent with our current social distancing advice. For many it provides a safe, tranquil retreat. Gardeners often tend their plots alone or with family members.
Individual garden plots are now available. Seasonal rental costs are $15 for a 10 x10 foot plot with a limit of three plots per individual. A limited number of raised beds plots are available at $20 for individuals that have a difficult time working at ground level. One can register for a plot by calling the Isanti County Extension Office at 763-689-1810. The office is currently closed with employees working from home, but they will respond to your voice message. Registration this year will be completed by mail. The Garden is located about one-quarter mile west of the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge.
Garden plots will be tilled and ready for early May planting. Water for the garden is provided. Tools are available, along with supplies to clean them after use. There is an 8-foot-high fence surrounding the garden to protect plants from deer browsing.
In past years, there has been a pre-season informational meeting and a pre-season workday. Neither will occur this year because of health concerns. If you have questions call 763-689-1810 or check the bulletin board on the Community Garden shed.
The garden is a partnership of the Isanti County Master Gardeners and the city of Cambridge.
