As Gov. Tim Walz was ordering all restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, fitness centers and other places closed through March 27, the Cambridge City Council was beginning its March 16 meeting where COVID-19 was at the forefront of concern.
Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained department heads have been meeting regularly to discuss an emergency operations plan regarding COVID-19.
Cambridge City Hall is closed to the public for walk in service until further notice. Calls made to City Hall will still be answered and the city is encouraging people to drop off utility payments in the payment box located outside of City Hall or sign up for direct pay through their bank. The city is working with their credit card processing company to waive the convenience fee to pay utility bills online.
“The city of Cambridge, in response to information from the World Health Organization, state of Minnesota, the city has developed the COVID-19 Pandemic Supplement to the City of Cambridge Emergency Operations Plan. Emergency preparation is a continuum and planning efforts will always be evolving. As new information arises and lessons are learned through tests/exercises, this annex will be updated as necessary,” Woulfe said. “The city will follow the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health on strategies to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Minnesota.”
The city of Cambridge Pandemic Supplement has five primary objectives:
• Maximize the protection of life and property in Cambridge.
• Ensure that the response effort be organized under the National Incident Management System (NIMS).
• Delineate roles and responsibilities for other local governmental and non-governmental agencies participating in the response.
• Assure that the city of Cambridge Pandemic Influenza Supplement is coordinated and consistent with the Isanti County Public Health Department, MDH Pandemic Influenza Plan, and the plans of other local public health departments in the state.
• Assure that the city of Cambridge Pandemic Influenza Supplement is coordinated with the Isanti County Public Health Department and their pandemic influenza response activities identified in the Isanti County Emergency Operations Plan.
Regarding the plan components, critical services that must continue are:
• Protection of life and property (emergency response).
• Continuation of water distribution and sewage treatment without disruption.
• Plowing of city streets for first responders.
• City Council meetings. Minnesota statute permits these meetings to happen via telephone or other electronic means if it is “not practical or prudent because of a health pandemic” to meet in person.
• Elections unless suspended by the state of Minnesota.
• Staffing of an Emergency Operations Center to ensure ability to respond to incidents.
Important services to continue are:
• Preparation, mailing and collection of utility bills (this includes remote meter reading).
• Building inspection services.
• Issuing building permits.
• Continued operation of Northbound Liquor.
• Continued operation of Bridge Park Apartments. Woulfe said since Bridge Park Apartments is public, subsidized housing, the city hesitated telling tenants they cannot have visitors; but a letter is being drafted to the tenants to restrict visitors on their own.
• Payroll and accounts payable.
Woulfe said all other functions are non-essential, such as rental property complaints or code enforcement inspections unless they can be conducted while in the car and don’t require any contact with people.
The COVID-19 plan also addresses employee illness, change in operations and potential change in operations.
During discussion, the council agreed to keep Northbound Liquor open for now, but may address the issue at a later date.
Woulfe said the city will work with businesses who have existing business loans or lease payments with the city.
“This pandemic will have a lasting impact on small businesses. Hopefully, resources will be made available to small business from the Small Business Administrator or the Minnesota Department of Trade and Economic Development,” Woulfe said. “However, this type of help may be far off. In the interim, the city of Cambridge will work with the businesses that currently have either lease or loan payments to ease the burden of repayment and help keep these businesses operating in our community.”
The Gamers Den, Just for Paws and SAC’s Senior Enrichment Center currently lease from the city of Cambridge for their space in City Center Mall.
Rhonda and Joe Becker, the owners of The Gamers Den, urged the council to work with them on their lease payments if needed. They explained since they have to close their community gaming rooms and suspend their organized activities to the public, they will likely lose business.
“Even if we can continue to be open as a retail space, the impact on our business is going to be huge,” Rhonda said. “So anything the city can do as our landlords to help us get through this time would be greatly appreciated. We’d really like to stay in the community another 17 years.”
School closures
On March 15, Walz ordered all public schools and charter schools to be closed through March 27.
“The purpose of the school closure is to provide district staff the time to plan what Distance Learning will look like. To be clear, these are not e-learning days or snow days; they are planning days to fundamentally redesign how we deliver education,” said Cambridge-Isanti Schools Superintendent Nate Rudolph in an email sent to district families on March 15. “Cambridge-Isanti School employees are tasked with creating plans to equitably distribute distance learning to our students should we need to close schools statewide for a longer period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Education is defining distance learning to mean that a student receives daily interaction with their licensed teacher(s) and appropriate educational materials. Starting March 30, 2020, student learning will resume for the rest of the school year, at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Education. We are in an evolving situation and will be prepared to deliver either Distance Learning or in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.”
Cambridge-Isanti Schools will be operating two sites for Grab and Go breakfast and lunch. These will be located at Cambridge Primary School and Isanti Primary School. All community members under 18 years old may pick up free breakfast and lunch between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to noon starting Wednesday, March 18. This food program is being operated as a Summer Feeding extension, meaning no funds will be deducted from lunch accounts.
Braham Area Schools posted an update on its Facebook page on March 15 about the steps the district is taking regarding COVID-19.
“We know that the closure will place hardships on many families and staff. Some students may express fear or anxiety. Please reassure children that the closure is a precaution to keep everyone in our community safe and reduce the number of people who might get sick,” wrote Superintendent Ken Gagner. “We appreciate your understanding, patience, and support of children and each other through this challenging time. Let your children know that they are loved and cared for by our entire school community.”
Braham Area Schools will be participating in providing meals to all students during the school closure. All students ages 3 through 18 can receive a free meal and a snack. The distribution will take place in the Braham High School parking lot via a drive up style service. Free snacks and lunches will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning March 18 through May 27. The service will be closed on March 23, April 10, April 13 and May 25. For more information call 320-396-5204.
North Branch Schools are keeping their families updated through the district’s website. The latest update included the following message:
“Thanks to all for your continued patience and understanding as NBAPS works through this fluid situation. I know this is a very difficult time for families and the near future is uncertain. The staff at NBAPS wants to provide the best educational experience possible at this time and will use this planning time wisely. The school district will communicate details as they become available.”
Beginning March 18, North Branch Schools will have grab and go bag meals available for all students under the age of 18 at satellite locations Monday through Friday, between 3-4 p.m., at the following locations:
• Sunrise Estates Mobile Home Park (Stacy) - Starlight Lane and Sunrise Drive.
• Countryside Mobile Home Park (North Branch) - 12th Avenue and Maple Street.
• Harris empty parking lot (Harris) - 439th Street and Forest Boulevard next to Country Charm Store.
• Almelund - Carl Almquist Lions Park just south of Highway 95 on Park Trail.
• Casselberry - Coventry Drive and Hillshire Avenue, bus will park on Coventry Drive.
