Cambridge author, Lindsay Lee Johnson, announces the publication of TOO MANY PIES, a picture book for children ages 5-9 from Beaver’s Pond Press.
The rollicking story features Great-Aunt Gladdie Goodpudding, pie baker extraordinaire. While everyone in the large Goodpudding clan agrees that Gladdie’s pie is the best part of their weekly family dinners, they can never agree on which kind of pie Gladdie should make. Lemon meringue? Pecan? Cherry with a criss-cross crust? The squabbles escalate into a table-thumping, foot-stomping, shake-the-chandelier rhubarb! When the pie police arrive, its up to Gladdie to do something drastic to keep the Goodpudding peace.
Johnson says she was inspired in part by the continued enthusiasm for the nearby Braham Pie Day, an annual festival held on the first Friday in August. On a personal level, she wrote the book in memory of her mother-in-law, Jeanne Johnson, a kitchen queen, who according to family legend insisted there was no such thing as too many pies. Everyone in the Johnson clan agreed.
Other children’s books by Johnson include A Week With Zeke & lack, Hurricane Henrietta, Soul Moon Soup, Worlds Apart, and Ten Moonstruck Piglets.
Fittingly, official release of Too Many Pies is scheduled for March 14, known as Pi Day in reference to the numerical value of the ratio of the circumference of a circle (or a pie, for instance) to its diameter, 3.14. The book will be available locally at The Leader and Scout & Morgan, both in Cambridge, as well as through Amazon and other online outlets.
Summary of TOO MANY PIES:
As sure as the sun rose up like a peach pie baked fresh every morning, come six-o’clock Sunday evening, the Goodpudding family gathered around the table for dinner. They all agreed, the best part of the meal was Great Aunt Gladdie’s pie. But what kind of pie should she make?
Would it be lemon meringue for Uncle Walter? Coconut cream for Grandma Goodpudding? Pinky Pretzel Pie for the twins? On that the Goodpuddings could never agree. So many pies, so many Goodpuddings to please. To Gladdie’s dismay, every Sunday night a fight many pies, so many Goodpuddings to please. To Gladdie’s dismay, every Sunday night a fight broke out. A real foot-stomping, table-thumping, shake-the-chandelier rhubarb. It was a tradition.
But the ruckus was getting out of hand. When the pie police arrived, Gladdie realized she had to do something drastic to keep the Goodpudding peace.
About the author:
Award-winning author Johnson comes from a family of storytellers and considers words her first and most enduring playthings. In addition to newspaper and magazine work, her writing includes poetry, short stories, novels, messages for greeting cards, and fortune cookies. Her stories for children have been recognized for excellence by The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis, and she received a Lee Bennett Hopkins poetry award for Soul Moon Soup, a young adult novel-in-verse. Her other books include A Week With Zeke & lack, Hurricane Henrietta, Worids Apart, and Ten Moonstruck Piglets. She enjoys making school and library visits and meeting readers and writers of all ages.
Johnson and her husband live in the east central Minnesota countryside, near Cambridge. Over the years, they have raised twin daughters, as well as countless cats, dogs, chickens, goats, and rabbits. When Johnson isn’t writing or taking care of pets, you might find her in the kitchen where she loves to tie on an apron and pick up a rolling pin.
