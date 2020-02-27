The Cambridge City Council appoints members to the Planning Commission and the Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission each year.
A Commissioner’s term is typically three years, and they can serve for no more than nine consecutive years.
Planning Commission
In 2020, City Council appointed Aaron Berg, Jessica Kluck, and David Redfield to the Planning Commission. Berg has provided experience with other civic activities including serving on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board, formerly on the Cambridge Police Reserves, and volunteering at the Cambridge Surplus food distribution. Kluck has volunteered as a fast-pitch coach, has served on the school district’s PTO, the Parent and Teaching Learning Advisory, volunteers at the schools, and has Leadership Academy training. Redfield has served as a National Guardsman, on the Legion Post 473 and Parade Honor Guard, and on the St. Cloud Fire and Police Pipe and Drum band.
Parks, Trails, and Recreation
Commissioners for 2020 are Jeff Andres, Jeff Soderquist, and Mark Ziebarth (as the Cambridge-Isanti school district representative).
Andres has past civic experience including Cambridge-Isanti baseball, football, and basketball, Boy Scouts, and volunteering for the Chamber of Commerce. Soderquist brings with him involvement in Cambridge-Isanti youth baseball and hockey, as an American Legion member, and Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Ziebarth has graciously served as the Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission school district representative since 2014, has been a past City Council member, a member of the Rotary Club of Cambridge and the Cambridge Masonic Lodge.
Applications for open Commission seats are typically taken in November/December each year. The open positions are posted on the city’s Facebook page, website and the city’s legal newspaper. Keep an eye out for these postings, or call City Hall at 763-689-3211 if you are interested in serving in this capacity. The city’s official Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/cityofcambridgeminnesota/.
For more information on the Commissions and its members visit the city’s website www.ci.cambridge.mn.us.
