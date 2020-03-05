In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month article discusses the valuable resource available to families who have a family member in long term care such as Memory Care, Assisted Living or a Skilled Care Residence.
What is an Ombudsman for Long-Term Care? Ombudsman is a Swedish word that means “citizen representative.” An Ombudsman acts on behalf of people who need assistance advocating for their own cause. An Ombudsman for Long-Term Care works to enhance the quality of life and the quality of care and services for consumers of long-term care through advocacy, education and empowerment. The services are free and confidential.
The LTC Ombudsman is an independent government official responsible for working with consumers, concerned citizens, public agencies and the following service providers: nursing homes, housing with services (including assisted living), adult foster care, boarding care homes, home care agencies, hospice programs and hospitals.
THE OMBUDSMAN:
• Investigates concerns from consumers or others on their behalf relating to their rights, services and benefits.
• Mediates disputes between consumers and service providers and public agencies.
• Advocates for consumers when their rights have been violated or they are not receiving the proper care or assistance.
• Provides information and educational programs to consumers, families, provider staff, volunteers, and concerned citizens about consumer’s rights, laws and regulations of the health care and social services system.
• Advocates for reforms in the health care and social services system to better meet consumer needs.
Ombudsman handle complaints and problems relating to-
• Quality Care/Services.
• Quality of Life.
• Rights Violation.
• Access to Services.
• Service Termination.
• Discharge or Eviction.
• Public Benefit Program.
Dan Tupy is the Regional Ombudsman for Isanti County.
Dan Tupy, Regional Ombudsman
Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care
540 Cedar Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Direct Phone: (218) 855-8729 or 1-800-657-3591
Email: daniel.r.tupy@state.mn.us
Feel free to reach out to Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant. A Caregiver Consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or jaynem@familypathways.org
“The gateways to knowledge, tools and information are always open!”
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Resources: www.alz.org & www.ACTonALZ.org.
• Cambridge ACT Cambridge Memory Café meets the second Thursday of each month: March 12, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center,140 Buchanan St. N. Suite 164 Cambridge. Registration/Questions: Contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or angied@familypathways.org to sign up and/or for more information.
• Cambridge ACT Isanti Memory Café meets the fourth Thursday of each month on March 26, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spirit River Community, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Registration/Questions: Contact Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or jtooker@preshomes.org to sign up and/or for more information.
• Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets Meets the third Tuesday of each month on March 17, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the GracePointe Crossing Town Center, 1545 River Hills Parkway, Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at mcarlson@preshomes.org or call 763-691-6172.
