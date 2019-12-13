In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article features our local Act on Alzheimer’s Memory Cafés.
During the holiday season loneliness and sense of loss can be especially hard to manage. A Memory Café may be the perfect remedy you have been seeking. What is a Memory Café you ask?
A Memory Café is a welcoming place, a safe space where friendships are formed. Caregivers find support where they can share concerns and have their questions answered. This is a place where people experiencing memory loss are supported, can interact with others in a social setting that is relaxed and free of judgment.
It is a time where people (both individuals with memory loss and their care partners) can socialize and celebrate life over a hot cup of coffee and refreshments. There is happy conversation, laughter and a sense of fun that is best described as dignified playfulness.
“A Memory Café is a place where people with dementia and their care partners gather to participate in a welcoming social setting with others in similar circumstances.” ~ Vicki Ostrom, Memory Café Facilitator
There are currently two cafés in our area.
The Cambridge ACT - Isanti Memory Café meets the fourth Thursday of each month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd., Isanti.
The Cambridge ACT - Cambridge Memory Café meets the second Thursday of each month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SACs Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N. Suite 164, Cambridge.
You are welcome to attend one or both if you’d like. Each Café is a little different. You will find a warm and inviting atmosphere. You and the person you care for will have a wonderful time.
“Encourage, lift & strengthen one another. For the positive energy spread to one will be felt by us all.” ~ Deborah Day
Feel free to reach out to Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant. A Caregiver Consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or jaynem@familypathways.org.
“The gateways to knowledge, tools & information are always open!”
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Resources: www.alz.org & www.ACTonALZ.org.
• CambridgeACT Memory Café meets the second Thursday of each month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N. Suite 164, Cambridge. Registration-Questions: Contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or angie@familypathways.org to sign up and/or for more information.
• CambridgeACT Isanti Memory Café meets the fourth Thursday of the month on Dec. 26 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spirit River Community, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Registration-Questions: Contact Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or jtooker@preshomes.org to sign up and-or for more information.
• Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month on Dec. 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the GracePointe Crossing Town Center, 1545 River Hills Parkway, Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at mcarlson@preshomes.org or call 763-691-6172.
• Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter 24-hour helpline, 800-272-3900, www.alz.org/mnnd.
