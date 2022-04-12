In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease; this month’s article highlights a poem written by Rachael Wonderlin.
Rachael Wonderlin is a dementia care consultant and author. She has written several books about caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia. Rachael wrote this poem thinking about what she would want her family to know if she got dementia. This is her list of twenty things in the form of a poem.
If I Get Dementia ...
If I get dementia, I want my friends and family to embrace my reality. If I think my spouse is still alive, or if I think we’re visiting my parents for dinner, let me believe those things. I’ll be much happier for it.
If I get dementia, I don’t want to be treated like a child. Talk to me like the adult I am.
If I get dementia, I still want to enjoy the things that I’ve always enjoyed. Help me find a way to exercise, read, and visit with friends.
If I get dementia, ask me to tell you a story from my past. If I get dementia and become agitated, take time to figure out what is bothering me.
If I get dementia, treat me the way that you would want to be treated.
If I get dementia, make sure that there are plenty of snacks for me in the house. Even now if I don’t eat I get angry, and if I have dementia, I may have trouble explaining what I need.
If I get dementia, don’t talk about me as if I’m not in the room.
If I get dementia, don’t feel guilty if you cannot care for me 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s not your fault, and you’ve done your best. Find someone who can help you or choose a great place for me to live.
If I get dementia, and I live in a dementia care community, please visit me often.
If I get dementia, don’t act frustrated if I mix up names, events, or places. Take a deep breath. It’s not my fault.
If I get dementia, make sure I always have my favorite music playing within earshot.
If I get dementia, and I like to pick up items and carry them around, help me return those items to their original places.
If I get dementia, don’t exclude me from parties and family gatherings.
If I get dementia, know that I still like receiving hugs or handshakes.
If I get dementia, remember that I am still the person you know and love.
Source: www.rachaelwonderlin.com
For more information about caregiver support, and connecting local resources to assist you in caring for another person, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant with Family Pathways at jaynem@familypathways.org or 651-257-7905.
Let us ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
• The Memory Café meets the first Tuesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. the at Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place N., Cambridge. The next meeting is Tuesday, May 3. Contact Julie Tooker for more information about the Café at 763-306-5066 or jaeftooker@aol.com.
• The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the third Tuesday of each month, on April 19, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group meets at Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place N., Cambridge. For more information contact Lyndsey Larson at 763-691-6172.
• Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter 24-hour helpline, 800-272-3900, www.alz.org/mnnd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.