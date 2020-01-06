In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight the importance of creating a back-up plan. Have you ever thought about if something should happen to you and you were not able to care for the person who depends on you for their care? Here are a few examples of instances where a back-up plan may be necessary.
• Caregiver becomes ill or injured
• Caregiver passes away
• Other family obligations, events or special occasions call the caregiver away temporarily
• Job responsibilities
These are just some of the situations that can prevent or distract someone from being a full-time caregiver. Here are some things to think about as you begin this process:
• Who could make decisions and coordinate the proper care your relative needs. Think about the people in your life who are wise, fair, good planners, organized persons who don’t get snagged by emotions or conflict.
• You may want to turn to a professional to help begin these first steps, a care manager, a caregiver consultant or elder law attorney. You may want to talk with a trusted friend, family member or clergy.
• Ask a friend or family member who has already been down this road for advice and assistance.
Take a deep breath and begin to form a simple plan. It does not have to be elaborate or planned to the nth degree. Ask for help. Once you begin reaching out for assistance, it is not as complicated and daunting as you may have imagined. To be sure, these are not easy things to talk about, but with some simple planning, it can make all the difference for you and the person you care for. It will feel good to begin this process, and it will give you peace of mind going into the New Year.
“Let our advance worrying become advance thinking and planning.” ~Winston Churchill
“The secret of getting things done is to act.” ~Dante Alighieri
Feel free to reach out to Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant. A Caregiver Consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or jaynem@familypathways.org
“The gateways to knowledge, tools & information are always open!”
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192.
Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Submitted by: The Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s Survey Team
Resources: www.alz.org & www.ACTonALZ.org
• Cambridge ACT Cambridge Memory Café meets the second Thursday of each month: Jan. 9, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center,140 Buchanan St. N. Suite 164 Cambridge. Registration/Questions: Contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or angied@familypathways.org to sign up and/or for more information.
Cambridge ACT Isanti Memory Café meets the fourth Thursday of each month on Jan. 23, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spirit River Community, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Registration/Questions: Contact Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or jtooker@preshomes.org to sign up and/or for more information.
•Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets Meets the third Tuesday of each month on Jan. 21, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m.at the GracePointe Crossing Town Center, 1545 River Hills Parkway, Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at mcarlson@preshomes.org or call 763-691-6172.
