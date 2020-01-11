Calvary Baptist Church will present a showing on Monday, Jan. 13, sponsored by “Truth in Love” ministry titled, “Unveiling the True Face of Islam,” a must see Muslim issue facing America.
Pastor Shahram Hadian, a convert to Christianity, and a former Muslim, has interesting and informative insights about Islam.
All are welcome to come and hear him. The showing will start at 6:30 p.m.
Any questions, call Pastor David Gerhardt at 763-689-4562 or cell, 763-221-2270. The church is located at 3525 Jefferson St. NE, Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.