Calvary Baptist Church will present a showing on Monday, Jan. 13, sponsored by “Truth in Love” ministry titled, “Unveiling the True Face of Islam,” a must see Muslim issue facing America.

Pastor Shahram Hadian, a convert to Christianity, and a former Muslim, has interesting and informative insights about Islam.

All are welcome to come and hear him. The showing will start at 6:30 p.m.

Any questions, call Pastor David Gerhardt at 763-689-4562 or cell, 763-221-2270. The church is located at 3525 Jefferson St. NE, Cambridge.

