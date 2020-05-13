>May Women’s Connection Luncheon
The May 11 Women’s Connection luncheon has been canceled.
>Cambridge Memorial Day Celebration Postponed
The American Legion Post 290 in Cambridge has postponed its annual Memorial Day event. This year Memorial Day is celebrated on May 25, 2020. Although current conditions forced them to postpone the event to a later date, please take a moment on this Memorial Day to remember our veterans, and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Saturday, May 16
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti County to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Tuesday, May 19
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 and wait. We will register you while you are in your car and distribute the groceries into your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. If you live out side of Isanti County and have not received food in the last two months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food from CSFD. Please have no more then two families or individuals per car. If you have not yet registered in 2020, please be prepared to show your picture ID and one current utility bill in your name with your current address.
