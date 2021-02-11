The Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team recently has gone through a tough string of opponents that had led to several team defeats.
But the Bluejackets bounced back with a vengeance last week, winning four duals in convincing fashion.
C-I began the week with a 58-15 home victory over North Branch as part of a home triangular on Thursday, Feb. 4. In that match the Bluejackets benefited from nine forfeit victories, but freshman Leo Edblad added a major decision at 106 pounds.
The Vikings notched a pin by senior Josh Logan at 145, while Ashton LaBelle (152) and Brandt Bombard (160) both earned decisions, as did Caleb Norwig at 285.
Cambridge-Isanti was handed no forfeits in its other match that night, but the Bluejackets did not need them in dispatching Woodbury 51-24. C-I collected pins in five of the first six weight classes as Edblad, senior Logan Lindquist (120), freshman Maverick Henderson (126), sophomore Caleb Sachs (132) and sophomore Payton Doty (138) all won with pins.
Also posting pins were senior Wyatt Wothe at 160, sophomore Tretyin Byers at 170 and freshman Isaiah Wessel at 220.
Cambridge-Isanti then traveled to Chisago Lakes for duals against the Wildcats and Park on Saturday, Feb. 6, and won both matches handily.
The Bluejackets were gifted five forfeits in a 59-15 win over Chisago Lakes, but C-I also benefited from three pins and a pair of major decisions. Edblad had a pin at 106 and Henderson won with a fall at 126, while Wothe (152) and sophomore Kami Senlycki (160) both earned majors.
Cambridge-Isanti finished its productive weekend with a 60-15 win over Park. The Bluejackets again benefited from four forfeits, but they also collected five pins in the match. Sophomore Carter Wothe had a pin at 113, as did Lindquist at 120, eighth grader Jacob Henderson at 145, Byers at 160 and senior Devan Jones at 285.
North Branch also lost to Woodbury at Cambridge-Isanti by a score of 60-20 on Thursday, Feb. 4. Evan Pommier got things started on the right foot for the Vikings in that match thanks to a pin at 106 points, while the other winners for NB were Logan at 145, LaBelle in a technical fall at 152, and Bombard with a pin at 160.
The following evening North Branch hosted Aitkin and Anoka, losing to Aitkin 52-28 while dropping a 60-15 decision to Anoka.
Logan, LaBelle and Bombard were winners against Anoka, with Logan and Bombard both producing pins. All three also won against Aitkin, with LaBelle and Bombard pinning their opponents, while Pommier added a major decision at 106 while Norwig registered a pin in just 26 seconds at 285.
Meanwhile the Rush City/Braham wrestling team lost to Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson by a score of 40-28 on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Big winners for the Tigers included Luke Gould, who earned a pin at 132 pounds; Isaak Coolidge, who posted a major decision at 138; and Masyn Londgren, who collected a pin at 220.
Other winners by decision were Kellen Gorman at 113 and Gavon Schroeder at 145, while Landon Umbreit won by forfeit at 126.
Boys Basketball
Cambridge-Isanti claimed its first win of the season when it knocked off Big Lake 64-41 on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Senior Jordan Sperl led three Bluejackets in double figures with 20 points, while sophomore Kobe Karels scored 16 points and senior Connor Braaten added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Two days later C-I dropped a 60-37 decision at Monticello despite 11 points from Braaten.
North Branch gave Princeton a battle before falling by a 93-87 margin on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Trevor Johnson led five Vikings in double figures with 30 points; Logan Murphy scored 19, Adam Rehm had 16, Andrew Thauwald finished with 12 and Carson Klein added 10.
Two days later North Branch lost at home to St. Francis, 82-62. Rehm had 28 points in that contest, while Johnson and Murphy added 13 and 10, respectively.
Cambridge Christian found the road difficult as it played three games at the St. Francis Christian tournament this past weekend.
The Warriors began the tournament with a 79-59 loss to Lake Region Christian. Bryan Laska led the way with 18 points, while Johan Pankan added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Pankan posted another double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds against Rosemount Christian, while Evan Tebban scored 14 points and Laska 12.
Cambridge Christian finished the tournament with a 30-24 loss to Liberty Christian, with Tebban scoring 9 points to lead the Warriors.
Girls Basketball
Cambridge-Isanti bounced back from its loss to state-ranked Becker last week by winning a pair of home games.
The Bluejackets opened the week with a 55-45 win over Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Junior Mikayla Aumer led C-I with 26 points and added five rebounds and five assists, while sophomore Croix Vavra added 10 points.
Two days later the Bluejackets scored a 39-33 win in overtime over Monticello thanks to 12 points from Aumer and a near double-double by sophomore Maraya Wiltrout, who had nine points and nine rebounds.
North Branch was dealt a pair of losses last week, dropping a 67-32 decision to Princeton on Tuesday, Feb. 2 before suffering a narrow 56-50 setback at St. Francis two days later.
Senior Kate Carlson posted a double-double against Princeton, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ella Kuhlman scored 19 points against St. Francis, while Kuhlman added 12 points and eight boards.
“Despite the loss, we were much more balanced in scoring against St. Francis, which was nice to see,” coach Alison Trampe said. “It also was great to have Maddie Helin back in the lineup after missing three games.”
Rush City avenged an early season loss at Braham by grounding the Bombers 46-44 on Friday, Feb. 5. Three days earlier Braham had earned its sixth victory of the season by winning at East Central 53-34.
Gymnastics
Cambridge-Isanti improved to 3-0 on the season with a 140.25-135.775 victory at Monticello on Friday, Feb. 5.
The Bluejackets were led by the 1-2 punch of Laci Leverty and Laci Lorinser. Leverty, a junior, took first place in the vault with a pike tsuk that garnered a 9.4 mark from the judges, and she added a 9.3 score in the floor exercise. Lorinser, a sophomore, won the uneven parallel bars with a career-best 9.475 score while tying for first on the balance beam with a 8.825.
Leverty won the all-around with a 35.775, narrowly edging Lorinser (35.625), while sophomore Alison Barber took third with a 34.475 score.
North Branch claimed a 132.175-128.225 victory at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 2. In that meet senior Paige Bauer won the balance beam with a 9.1 score and added a 9.25 mark in the vault. Eighth grader Dakota Esget was close on her heels, winning the bars and floor exercise.
As a result, Bauer and Esget took the top two spots in the all-around.
The Vikings then won a triangular meet against Princeton and the Flamingos, the combined team that includes gymnasts from Rush City, on Saturday, Feb. 6. North Branch finished with a team score of 134.975, while the Flamingos were second at 125.725.
Livia Isackson-Rod of the Flamingos won the all-around title at this meet with a 35.150 score, while North Branch took the next four spots. Bauer was second (34.575), followed by Esget (33.775), Bekah Fish (33.375) and Libby Nielsen (33.100).
Isackson-Rod won the bars (8.600) and the floor exercise (9.450), while Esget took first in the vault with a 9.325 score and Fish captured the balance beam with a 9.000 mark.
Boys Hockey
Both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch split a pair of contests last week.
Cambridge-Isanti dropped a 4-0 home decision to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 2, despite outshooting the Wildcats 33-32. Chisago Lakes scored at least one goal in every period, with two coming in the second, while Max Wilmer stopped all 33 shots he faced to claim the victory.
Senior Bobby Hendricks finished with 28 saves for the Bluejackets.
C-I rebounded with a 7-1 victory over Henry Sibley on Saturday, Feb. 6, scoring four times in the second period and three more in the third.
Senior Jacob Ziebarth led the offense with two goals and assist, while seniors Nathan Schibilla and Tyler Haupert had goals, as did juniors Jaxon Jones and Treyten Green as well as sophomore Luke Pierson. Sophomore Evan Meier earned the victory in goal by making 14 saves.
North Branch began its week with a 4-1 win at Pine City 4-1 on Thursday, Feb. 4, before suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to Monticello the next evening.
In the victory at Pine City, Joey Kerchner and Tucker Sachs scored second-period goals to get the Vikings moving, while Kerchner and Lawton Garin found the net in the final 13 seconds of the game to seal the win. Luke Opdahl stopped all but one of the 33 shots he faced to earn the win.
The loss at Monticello was a back-and-forth affair, with Kerchner scoring the only goal of the opening period to give his team the lead. The Magic scored twice in the second period, but Jordan Axberg tied the game just 32 seconds into the third.
Loghan Croal gave the Vikings the lead at the 2:41 mark of the third period, only to see Monticello tie the game at 6:59. In overtime the Magic’s Wilson Dahlheimer scored at 7:54 to give his team the victory.
Opdahl finished with 42 saves for North Branch.
Girls Hockey
The Northern Tier Stars extended its season-opening win streak to five straight contests before suffering their first loss of the year to state-ranked Chisago Lakes.
The Stars opened the week with a 4-0 win at Princeton on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Meghan Gibb faced just nine shots, but she stopped them all to record her second consecutive shutout over the Tigers.
Jenna Kurkowski scored just 39 seconds into the contest to get the Stars moving, while Marissa Miller and Abygail Spitzer added goals in the opening period. Jaden Kozak scored in the second period to close the scoring.
Two days later the Stars went toe-to-toe with Chisago Lakes, which is ranked second in the state in Class A. Jasmyn Sibell and Gabrielle Giving each had a goal that tied the game in the second period, but the Wildcats added two goals late in the second period and two more in the third to earn the 6-2 victory.
Gibb was credited with 40 saves in that contest.
Boys Swimming
Cambridge-Isanti suffered a 90-78 loss to Princeton in a home meet that took place Thursday, Feb. 4.
Senior Mitchell Patrick was a double winner for the Bluejackets, taking first place in the 50 free with a time of 23.21 while winning the 100 back with a 1:04.77 clocking. Fellow senior Eli Bingham finished first in the 100 breast with a time of 1:07.93.
And the 400 free relay of freshman Christopher Williams, sophomores John Humphrey and Michael Sauze along with Patrick took first-place points in that event with a 3:55.52 clocking.
