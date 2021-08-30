We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
With over $8.5 million in budget reductions over the past three years, Cambridge-Isanti Schools is going to the voters this November with two operating referendum questions to seek more funding.
During the school board meeting Aug. 19, the board approved the authorization of putting two referendum questions on the Nov. 2 ballot. If the referendum passes, it would become effective on taxes payable in 2022 and would be for 10 years.
The first question, if passed by voters, would increase its general education revenue by $565 per student and would generate $2.97 million in revenue annually. The district would use that revenue to hire and retain high-quality teachers and support students, which will help to reduce class size, maintain and improve student opportunities, and provide student supports.
If the first question passes, the second question on the Nov. 2 ballot would be applicable. The second question, if passed by voters, would increase its general education revenue by $121 per student, which would generate $636,208 in revenue annually. The district would use that revenue to support vocational technical education and college readiness by maintaining and expanding vocational technical and career classes; increasing opportunities for students to earn college credits; adding apprenticeships; providing training and mentoring that prepare graduates for success in careers and college; and supporting the district’s K-12 student achievement goals. In total, if the two questions are passed by the voters, it would raise $3.6 million annually for the district.
Superintendent Nate Rudolph explained if the first question is passed by voters it will have a $95 annual tax impact, or $8 per month, on a residential home valued at $200,000. If the second question is passed by voters, it will have a $50 annual tax impact, or $4 per month, on a residential home valued at $200,000. If both referendum questions are approved by voters, it would have an annual tax impact of $145 per year, or $12 per month, for a residential home valued at $200,000. He noted that taxes on agricultural land would decrease slightly because of the refinancing of existing school district debt.
Rudolph explained according to a 2020 Minnesota Department of Education report, the average voter-approved operating referendum in Minnesota is $864 per student. Cambridge-Isanti Schools has gone without a local voter-approved operating referendum since 2004; and from 2003 to 2021, Minnesota’s general education basic revenue has fallen from 70% to 53% of all general education funding, and most Minnesota school districts have adopted a voter-approved operating referendum to fill the gap.
Rudolph said if the district had a local voter-approved operating referendum, the district would unlock additional state aid and the state would pay 20% of the referendum amount (up to $460 per student) in equalization aid.
“Part of this is, if question one were to pass, there’s a portion of the amount of referendum that would be paid by the state of Minnesota,” Rudolph said. “Our taxpayers are currently paying that money in their taxes, which then goes out to other communities and other districts throughout the state because we don’t have any operating levy on the books. So that would cause those dollars to come back to our hometown rather than going to other places, so it maximizes our state aid.”
Rudolph highlighted the different measures the district has taken to control costs, including:
• $8.5 million in budget reductions that equals 14% of the district’s annual budget.
• Cut 100 teaching and staff positions.
• Raised class sizes.
• Reduced electives and specials.
• Increased fees.
• Reduced curriculum budget by 57%.
• Rebid insurance contracts for lower costs.
• Using pandemic relief funds to purchase technology and upgrade heating and ventilation systems to reduce ongoing utility costs.
Rudolph explained the recommendation to seek an operating referendum came after research was completed by the Community Task Force.
Isanti resident Michelle Kopp spoke in favor of the operating referendum.
“I’m a concerned member of the community and mom to two amazing kids who are relying on Cambridge-Isanti Schools for a good education that sets them up for the amazing future that I know they have ahead of them,” Kopp said. “I’ve been following the financial health of the district for several years now, and it’s heartbreaking for me to see the cuts we’ve had to make and the way is has been felt by students, by staff, by teachers. And I’m horrified to think about what else we lose if we keep going down the path that we’re on. I’ve heard people in the community say, ‘Well, the school just needs to learn to do more with less.’ But I think it’s very clear by now and all of the cuts we’ve seen year after year that we cannot do more with less. We cannot serve our students better. We cannot do more and give our students more opportunity by cutting spending. We can’t keep cutting expenses and expect to get out of this hole that a broken funding model has given us. No community ever got stronger by letting their school district get weaker. No school ever got more stable and stronger by cutting jobs and cutting support for students on a day-to-day basis every single year. No teacher gets to give their students more attention, more attention to those students who need it most, when their class sizes go up every single year. And no student had an increased chance for success because they had fewer programs to choose from. ... I believe it’s our moral obligation as citizens of this community to vote yes loudly and enthusiastically to tell our students that their education matters to us, that their success matters to us and that they matter to us.”
Nick Izzo voiced his support for the operating referendum. Izzo has been a part of the district’s financial advisory council since 2001.
“We are in a financial epidemic in this district and more funding is needed just to allow the district to survive,” Izzo said. “As administration has collaborated with a number of community task forces and community interest groups, they have established a financial plan that is going to support our students and help retain high quality teachers in this district. So I would ask the school board that you approve the referendum request that is being proposed tonight, which will act as a treatment to this financial epidemic, which will help lend a solution to this district to better support our students, retain high quality teachers and overall bring a better education opportunity to our community.”
