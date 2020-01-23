Press release provided by Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Cambridge-Isanti Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy McBroom, PHR, as Director of Administrative Services and Human Resources, a position vacated by Julia Lines, who is moving on to become Isanti County Administrator this month. McBroom will start on Feb. 3.
“Ms. McBroom brings extensive human resources experience to her new role in our district,” said Superintendent Nate Rudolph. “In addition to serving employees of the Anoka-Hennepin School District currently, she has worked in higher education, manufacturing, retail, and banking over the last 16 years. She is an excellent listener and will understand the needs of all of our employee groups. Plus, she has a strong accounting and budget background. I’m most excited, however, about her passion for people: employee relations, employee wellness, and relationship building.”
“I was attracted to Cambridge-Isanti Schools because the district has an enthusiastic leadership team focused on doing great things for students and the communities we serve,” McBroom said. “The work we do to support employees directly impacts their ability to support student learning. I’m eager to get to know everyone because I am a collaborator and learner at heart. I look forward to supporting staff and students on their learning journey.”
For the Anoka-Hennepin School District, McBroom managed the employee relations department, overseeing process improvements and customer service. She served as a resource and advisor to administrators, principals and supervisory personnel regarding employee coaching and performance.
Before joining A-H, she was a human resources generalist at Augsburg University, where she served as the main liaison for employee relations, staffing, succession planning, workers compensation, leave administration, policy interpretation, training, development, and employment law compliance. She led a benefits advisory committee, wellness committee, and performance management committee and was directly involved in benefit plan design and vendor negotiations.
She previously held positions in human resources with Parker Hannifin and Gander Mountain and an accounting position with Wells Fargo. McBroom earned a bachelor’s degree in management and human resources from St. Cloud State University and is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by the Institute for Human Resources Certification.
