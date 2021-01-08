The Cambridge-Isanti High School Hall of Fame will induct two classes in its next ceremony, which is scheduled for August.
The Bluejacket Hall of Fame Committee recently announced that it will honor seven members in the 2021 class. The committee also will honor the 2020 class of six individuals and one team whose ceremony scheduled for last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 inductees are band director Eric Anderson; football standout James Foley; football and basketball athlete Al Koczur; Jill Matson from volleyball, basketball and softball; basketball coach Mike McDonald; Jon Miller from football, basketball and golf; and former football and baseball athlete and coach Todd Smrekar.
This group will join the 2020 honors, a group that includes former multi-sport coach Jack Hammargren; Jodi Lillemoen from volleyball, basketball and softball; Jenny Loew (Aronson) from soccer and track; Tony Nelson from football, wrestling and golf; Mike O’Neil from football, basketball and baseball; and Phil Porta from football and track.
The Hall of Fame also will induct its fourth championship team, the 2000 Class 4A football team.
The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Cambridge Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall. Tickets for the event are available at https://bit.ly/3b3cgvU.
