A New York Times bestselling author and Cambridge-Isanti High School alumna, will make a virtual visit to the Cambridge Public Library to discuss one of her new novels.
The Cambridge Public Library is excited to host a special event featuring author Kendare Blake at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. She will discuss her new book, “All These Bodies,” an edge-of-your-seat thriller about 16 bloodless bodies, two teenagers, and one impossible explanation set in small town Minnesota.
Blake graduated from CHIS in 1999 and made the move to New York attending Ithaca College receiving a finance degree in just three years. Although she realized in her senior year, it wasn’t what she wanted to do.
“I always wanted to be a writer, I never thought there was going to be a possibility for a job because of all the writers that I knew who had a writing gig as like a job was Ann Rice and Steven King. They can do it for a job but I figured that I probably could not. So I wanted to go to college for something that I could actually get a job in if the writing thing didn’t work out,” Blake said.
Although she did receive a finance degree, Blake went on to attend Middlesex University in London for her master’s in creative writing. Blake’s parents, Phyllis and Francis Hughes, were very supportive while she pursued her dreams.
“I had been working in a professional field for awhile and I just thought if I’m going to give the writing a chance, I should do it now, while I still live with my parents and have a safety net,” Blake said. “I just asked if it was okay that I live with them forever.”
After finishing her master’s, Blake returned home and worked on her writing but had to find odd jobs until her first book, “Anna Dressed in Blood,” sold in 2010, when she then moved to Washington state.
“I never really had a full-time job after my MA. I just had a long string of part-time ones, at first because that’s all I could get and then because I wanted
something flexible in case I needed to travel to conferences and book events,” Blake said. “ In the interim, I worked at the old sheriff’s youth program in Isanti, and then at their affiliated riding stable as an assistant riding instructor. Then as the student loan debt piled up I nearly joined the officer’s program in the U.S. Army, but ... before I did my first novel, ‘Anna Dressed in Blood,’ sold, so I decided to move to Seattle instead.”
Blake’s reading and writing started at a young age. Her mother would bring her to the library every Saturday to fill a tote full of picture books. It was in seventh grade that Blake started to get deep into her writing.
“When I was in seventh grade, I wanted to try to see if I could write something that was as long as a novel, which I had no idea then how long that was,” Blake said. “I had to write it by hand and then tried to count the words. So I wrote it by hand in three spiral notebooks just to see if I could carry a story for that long. I was in seventh grade so I kind of could, but I also never finished it and it was terrible but it was fun.”
It may be obvious that Blake enjoyed more of the writing projects and assignments she was given in school.
“I always love the assignments, like school papers. Those were always fun to me,” Blake said.
There was one specific assignment that she enjoyed and it stuck with her through the years due to a response her middle school teacher Tim Kosel had left.
“You had to write a little story about these aliens and why they could only live on whatever planet that you chose and what special abilities and adaptations they had to make that work,” Blake said. “I remember when I got it back, he had written in the margin ‘you should be a writer’ that’s what I remember.”
An English teacher that Blake had, Steven Struss, who passed away in 2018, made another impact on her despite how their school relationship seemed.
“I remember Mr. Struss who was at the middle school and I know he passed away, but he was a very good English teacher and I remember butting heads with Mr. Struss a lot and that was fun because I didn’t but heads with very many of my teachers. I know he probably really hated it but for a kid it’s fun to challenge your teachers and be challenged by your teachers,” Blake said. “I never saw him again after that and then he passed away and I just wanted to be like ‘hey you were my favorite teacher even though we hated each other’.”
“All these Bodies” was inspired, to some degree, by two true crime stories. One was the Charlie Starkweather murders. He was a spree killer who murdered 11 people in Nebraska and Wyoming between 1957 and 1958, when he was just 19 years old. She was mainly inspired by Caril Ann Fugate, who was the 14-year-old girlfriend of Starkweather, who was said to be involved in the killings.
“I wanted to focus on a young girl like that and what might of led her down that path. If she was a willing participant and if she wasn’t a participant, was there ever any other story she could of told that would have been believed? Because I don’t think so. I think people just wanted to punish her for dating Charlie Starkweather so that’s kind of what led, eventually, to the writing of all these bodies,” Blake said.
She was also inspired by Truman Copote’s methodology of researching and “In Cold Blood” which was about the killing of the Clutter family in Holcomb, Kansas.
“He went to Holcomb, Kansas and talked to all the locals and really crafted it into a very incisive and insightful novel and just kind of like cracked that small town wide open for everyone to read about,” Blake said.
This is where the setting of the book came easily to Blake.
“It was all Midwestern you know, and if I’m going to write something to set in the Midwest, why not put it in Minnesota which is someplace I know,” Blake said. “Even though it was fictional I wanted the locations to feel very grounded in reality, I wanted it to feel very true crime even though it wasn’t.”
“All these Bodies” became an Indie bestseller and a Bram Stoker nominee. Her Three Dark Crown series became a New York Times bestseller and “One Dark Thrown” became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.
Blake still has a great connection with Scout and Morgan Books owner, Judith Kissner.
“I love that book store and she is just wonderful to work with,” Blake said.
This will be Blake’s first event with the Cambridge Library and she is excited to finally make it happen.
“It’s just kind of fun to talk to your hometown library. I’ve talked to some of the other library’s, it just feels wrong that I haven’t visited with them (Cambridge Library) yet,” Blake said.
Blake was able to come home just before COVID shut down the country and visit Willards, which is now Leader, on Main Street in Cambridge.
“I wanted to eat at Willards which I don’t think is there anymore. One of my other good friends worked there and I heard it was amazing so I wanted to go and eat at Willards and have their chef’s counter thing. It was so good,” Blake said.
Blake married Dylan Zoerb who also graduated from CIHS.
Blake mentioned when she was interested in writing, she didn’t have the media that would allow her to easily reach out to other writers or authors, for questions. Blake does have a message for young aspiring writers in the Cambridge community.
“If there are any young writers in the community who have any questions about writing or making a living as an author, they’re always welcome to message me through my website. I have a contact form on there. Just to catch my attention, let me know that you’re from Cambridge and I will get back to you as fast as I can,” Blake said.
Blake’s popular Buffy the Vampire trilogy, will have its second book, “One Girl In All The World,” released in winter 2023.
For the April 23 event, Blake will tune in virtually and take questions after her presentation. The event will be held in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library. Registration is required and opens March 26 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Blake’s novels include “Anna Dressed in Blood,” “Antigoddess,” and the Three Dark Crowns series. She lives and writes in Gig Harbor, Washington. Learn more about the author and her books at https://www.kendareblake.com.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.