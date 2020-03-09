CI GirlsBB

The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team celebrates with the Class 4A Section 7 trophy it earned with a 59-50 victory over Forest Lake in the Section Championship held at North Branch on March 5. The Bluejackets, making their first state tournament appearance since 1999, faces defending state champions Hopkins in a first-round game at 10 a.m. on March 11 at Williams Arena. Visit countynewsreview.com for state tournament updates.

