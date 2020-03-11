OlanderDrive

Cambridge-Isanti's Jackie Olander drives to the basket against Forest Lake in the Class 4A Section 7 championship played at North Branch on Thursday, March 5. 

The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team suffered an 85-55 loss to Hopkins in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament held at Williams Arena Wednesday, March 11.

The Bluejackets will play in the consolation bracket of the tournament on Thursday, March 12 against the loser of the noon contest between Stillwater and Park Center.

Amme Sheforgen scored 13 points to lead Cambridge-Isanti (20-9), while Jackie Olander and Jana Swanson each had 10 points. Swanson nearly had a double-double, adding nine rebounds.

Hopkins (28-0), the defending Class 4A champions, were led by 23 points by 6-4 freshman Maya Nnaji, while K.K. Adams added 13. Paige Bueckers, a UConn recruit who is considered the top high school player in the country, finished with 7 points and 7 assists.

Cambridge-Isanti struggled with turnovers in the first half, committing 7 in the first 10 minutes to fall behind 17-8 early. The Bluejackets had 12 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points off turnovers for Hopkins, and trailed 54-24 at the break.

For much of the second half Cambridge-Isanti played with the talented Royals, outscoring Hopkins 24-13 to cut the deficit to 67-48 with 5:52 to play.

