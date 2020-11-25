Cambridge-Isanti running back Gaven Ziebarth had a game for the ages, running for 307 yards and five touchdowns in the Bluejackets’ 45-28 victory over Coon Rapids in the Class 5A Section 7 semifinal contest played at George Larson Field.
But the most poignant moment came late in the contest, when he came off the field after scoring a touchdown, sat on the bench, and … fought back tears.
“I was overwhelmed,” Ziebarth admitted. “I was thinking about my teammates, and how they got me to where I am.
“This game meant a lot to me – to all of us. A lot of teams didn’t even get this chance, and I got to play one last time with my boys. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
There were a lot of emotions following the Bluejackets’ section semifinal victory Thursday, Nov. 19. There were a number of screams and shouts and smiles when the team’s captains grabbed the second-place trophy and brought it to the team to admire.
There will be no chance for a section title thanks to the mandate by Gov. Tim Walz to suspend sports for the next month. As a result, undefeated and state-ranked Andover, which beat C-I 43-6 on Nov. 6, was awarded the section title without playing a game.
But being a section finalist for the second time in three seasons and winning for the second week in a row also brought a mixture of smiles and tears.
“I see a lot of tough guys crying, but I totally understand that,” quarterback Connor Braaten said. “They’re tears of joy. We got a chance to play one more time together, and we won our last game.”
That chance to win their final game of the season – an opportunity normally afforded only to state champions – was motivating to the Bluejackets, coach Shane Weibel said.
“The seniors have been playing together since fourth grade, and they have worked so hard,” he said. “They didn’t win a state title, but they won their last game on their home field. And that feels good.”
Cambridge-Isanti dominated the first half of the contest, taking a 19-0 lead into halftime. Braaten threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Andre Hall on the second play from scrimmage, and Ziebarth added scoring runs of 14 and 71 yards.
The Bluejackets tried to catch Coon Rapids napping with an on-side kick to start the second half. But the officials awarded possession to the Cardinals, who then threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on the next play.
But Cambridge-Isanti did not panic, and Ziebarth got those points back with a 58-yard scoring run with 10:45 on the clock.
“That run came on an inside trap play that was perfectly blocked,” Weibel said. “As soon as I saw our guard pull, I knew Gaven was gone. They had their safeties way off to the side, and there was nobody in the middle. It was a great run – and it took the wind out of their sails.”
The Bluejackets got a 15-yard TD run by Cyrus Mattson midway through the third, and Ziebarth added scoring runs of 3 and 38 yards to make the score 45-14 with 8:53 left in the final quarter.
Coon Rapids scored two late touchdowns against Cambridge-Isanti’s reserves, but that did nothing to dim the excitement of the Bluejackets’ late season success, which included an upset win over state-ranked Tartan one week earlier.
“From where we started this year, to where we are now – wow,” Weibel said. “It’s a credit to our seniors and their leadership, and to the entire team just sticking with it and playing hard. I’m so proud of these guys.
“We started the season 0-3, and now we’re a section finalist.”
The Bluejackets finished with 461 yards of total offense against Coon Rapids, including 356 rushing yards thanks to Ziebarth’s impressive performance. Braaten completed 5-of-16 passes for 105 yards, with Hall catching his 66-yard TD pass while Logan Henderson added two catches for 20 yards.
Adam Hamed led the Cambridge-Isanti defense with six tackles, while Hall and Rodrigo Mork each added 5.5 stops. Connor Johnson had 1.5 sacks among his four tackles.
Weibel experienced one other emotion post-game: relief that his team had been able to play seven games.
“I was talking to a friend who is a coach, and we both agreed that this has been the most exhausting season,” he said. “Every day you were scared something would happen. The season has been crazy.
“But I give our kids credit for doing everything – buying in to masks, and staying socially distant – so we could keep our season alive.”
It was not easy, though, as Cambridge-Isanti saw a number of changes to opponents, dates, and sites throughout the season.
“I honestly cannot remember the schedule we were given at the start of the season,” Braaten said. “And the season started out rough. But in the last few games we pulled it together and played better. And that felt good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.