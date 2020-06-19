The banquet to honor the 2020 class of inductees to the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Athletics Hall of Fame has been postponed due to concerns caused by COVID-19.

The banquet originally was scheduled to be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Spirit River Community Center in Isanti.

The 2020 class of inductees for the Hall of Fame is coach Jack Hammargren; volleyball, basketball and softball player Jodi Lillemoen; soccer and track performer Jenny Loew (Aronson); football and wrestling star Tony Nelson; football, basketball and baseball player Mike O’Neil; and football and track performer Phil Porta.

The 2000 football team, which won the 2000 Class 4A title, also will be honored.

Todd Smrekar, chairman of the Bluejackets Hall of Fame committee, said the group would meet in November to determine if another class of inductees would be chosen for 2021. More information on the Bluejackets Hall of Fame, including nomination forms for future inductees, is available at https://sites.google.com/a/isd911.org/bluejacket-hall-of-fame/.

Load comments