The banquet to honor the 2020 class of inductees to the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Athletics Hall of Fame has been postponed due to concerns caused by COVID-19.
The banquet originally was scheduled to be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Spirit River Community Center in Isanti.
The 2020 class of inductees for the Hall of Fame is coach Jack Hammargren; volleyball, basketball and softball player Jodi Lillemoen; soccer and track performer Jenny Loew (Aronson); football and wrestling star Tony Nelson; football, basketball and baseball player Mike O’Neil; and football and track performer Phil Porta.
The 2000 football team, which won the 2000 Class 4A title, also will be honored.
Todd Smrekar, chairman of the Bluejackets Hall of Fame committee, said the group would meet in November to determine if another class of inductees would be chosen for 2021. More information on the Bluejackets Hall of Fame, including nomination forms for future inductees, is available at https://sites.google.com/a/isd911.org/bluejacket-hall-of-fame/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.