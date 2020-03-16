Beginning with a keynote speaker presenting “Minnesota’s Climate: History and Changes Informed by Trees” to a variety of breakout sessions, a silent auction and numerous door prizes, the 17th annual Isanti County Master Gardeners Burst Into Spring Garden Expo 2020 has something for everyone.
“We will have a whole gamut of stuff; if you’re into gardening this is a really great place to find a lot of stuff,” said Isanti County Master Gardener coordinator Rod Greder.
“There’s a good mix of educational topics for anyone from the beginning gardener to veterans,” added Isanti County Master Gardener volunteer Melissa Carstensen.
The event, which will be hosted by the Isanti County Master Gardener program, will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Armed Forces Reserve and Community Center in Cambridge.
“We ask that people register in advance due to spacing and class sizes, and to ensure we have enough lunches,” Greder said. “We hope that this event will fill up and we will get a lot of the community to come in and take advantage of the opportunities.”
Breakout sessions will be an hour in length and will begin at 10:45 a.m., with three choices for each of the three time slots.
“We have a variety of topics every year, and we have a lot of the same basic topics that are discussed each year; we do also adapt, so we also add different topics each year,” Greder said. “This year we have a speaker on pollinators, which has become a bit of a hot topic over the recent years. We also have speakers on fruit, produce, fertilizer, soil, different growing methods and a lot more.”
In addition to the speakers and educational opportunities for attendees, the expo will also include opportunities for community members who may not wish to participate in the classes.
“We have the keynote speaker and then the three break-out sessions with the different topic focuses, but we also have a fundraising portion that is used to help the Master Gardener Program out with future projects,” Carstensen said.
The event will feature more than 20 vendors with a variety of different items available, and there will be a silent auction with items from businesses and individuals from throughout the community.
“The money raised through the event will not only be used to fund our future projects, but to also help with projects throughout the community as well as provide educational opportunities to our Master Gardeners so they can continue to provide accurate and up-to-date information to the community,” Carstensen added.
The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for community members that wish to come out for just the vendor or silent auction portion of the expo; silent auction bidding will close at 2 p.m. and door prizes will be drawn from 2 to 3 p.m.
For more information, or to register for the event email gred0014@umn.edu or trupe003@umn.edu, or call the Isanti County Extension Office at 763-689-1810.
Registration for the full day event is $25 at the door; lunch is $8.
