Press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff's Officer
A Brooklyn Park man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a truck and trailer from Sherburne County.
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 26, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Officer received a call from a witness following a stolen truck and trailer from Sherburne County.
The witness had seen the stolen truck on social media. They located the truck traveling in the area of County Road 5 and Highway 47 in Bradford Township.
The Isanti Police Department assisted and located the vehicle going westbound on 297th Avenue Northwest from Dahlia Street.
The driver, Shane Allen Saarela of Brooklyn Park, drove the truck off the road into the ditch and ran on foot. Saarela yelled to officers he had a gun.
Saarela unloaded a snowmobile off the stolen truck and was fleeing on the snowmobile down 299th Avenue. He went south into a farm field and onto Highway 47 and 305th Lane where he ran into a fence and was taken into custody. Saarela appeared in court on March 1. He was charged with fleeing police and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $60,000.
The owner of the truck, trailer and snowmobile was contacted and his property returned.
