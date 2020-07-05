Representative Brian Johnson is seeking re-election in Minnesota House District 32A which includes most of Isanti and northern Chisago counties.
Johnson was a farm kid, growing up on his parents’ dairy farm in Springvale Township. His adult life has been spent in law enforcement, beginning with nine years in the Braham Police Department and continuing as a deputy sheriff in Isanti County for 18 years. Brian and his wife, Diane, live near Cambridge with their son.
Living his entire life in our community, Johnson has learned the importance of hard work, common sense and a strong moral compass. These values have been the foundation of his life, as a family man, a law enforcement officer and as our representative in St. Paul. He proudly serves us as the Minority Lead of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committee. He also serves on the House Housing Finance and Policy Committee and the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee. Johnson has previously served as the Chairman of the House Public Safety Committee.
We need strong leadership in St. Paul from people who have “walked the walk,” not just “talked the talk.” As a House member and Committee Lead, Johnson has represented us well by fighting for lower taxes, smaller government and the needs of our community.
We need a business friendly environment to create jobs so our young people can stay here and raise their families. We need education reform that keeps high graduation standards and puts money in classrooms where it benefits our kids, not bloated bureaucracies. Serving as our Representative, Johnson fought to protect our data privacy and our Second Amendment rights. He led the fight to keep dangerous sex offenders from being housed near our parks and schools.
Johnson knows you share his concerns and would love to hear from you about getting our part of Minnesota opened back up and providing jobs for our residents.
