October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. For the past 30 years, the National Breast Cancer Foundation has supported women by helping them get access to education, screening, and support. Join the NBCF in rising together to help uplift women in need.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2021 are:
• About 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
• About 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.
• About 43,600 women will die from breast cancer.
Here’s are a few ways you can help, found on nationalbreastcancer.org:
• Make a donation to provide life-saving mammograms to women in need. New this year, choose exactly where your donation goes.
• Make a donation to support patient navigators who specialize in serving at-risk populations.
• Spread the word about Breast Cancer Awareness month on social media.
• Share a story on the website of how you or a loved on has been affected by breast cancer.
• Proudly wear a pink ribbon during October or year-round.
Whether you’re funding a mammogram, supporting education, or helping reach women in underserved communities, your support really does matters.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Oct. 18: Tater Tot Hotdish.
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Parmesan Crusted Fish.
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce.
Thursday, Oct. 21: Creamy Chicken Breast w/Rice.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.