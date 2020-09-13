My name is Brandon Grell, and I am announcing my candidacy for Springvale Township Supervisor Seat A. My philosophy is simple. I pledge to be a good steward of the residents tax dollars, be accessible to residents so their voice is heard and promote the township to new residents and businesses.
I was born and raised in Cambridge. After graduating high school, I attended college in Colorado to become a licensed aircraft mechanic. This profession has taken me around the world and placed me in various leadership roles along the way. It also brought my family and I back to Cambridge in 2014.
I currently work at the St. Paul Downtown Airport for a Private Jet Operator. Aside from being a mechanic I am also the Safety Manager for the company. As Safety Manager, I run the Safety Management System and ensure FAA/OSHA/MNPCA compliance.
Since moving back to the area I wanted to be involved civically by serving the community wherever able. I currently serve as a board member on the Cambridge Municipal Airport Commission. I have also previously served on the Cambridge Planning Commission and Discover Downtown Cambridge Committee.
I would be honored to earn your vote this November. You can learn more about my candidacy online or by emailing springvalegrell@gmail.com.
