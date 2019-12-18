We hope all of our readers enjoy this FREE story presented by the County News Review. If our non-subscribers are interested in a subscription, click here or call 763-712-3544.
A Braham woman will be sentenced Feb. 20 after being found guilty of unintentionally murdering her 2-month-old son in April 2017.
Isanti County Judge John Klossner found Shy Ann Hentges, 26, guilty of felony second-degree murder, without intent, via court order on Dec. 3. Klossner filed his findings of fact, and conclusions of law and order regarding the case on Dec. 9.
Hentges was charged in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge on Jan. 11, 2018, in the death of Eli Gage Arispe-Hentges, who died on April 5, 2017, after being found not breathing at an apartment in Braham.
The matter came on for a stipulated evidence court trial on Oct. 7, 2019, before Klossner. Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad prosecuted on behalf of the state while Hentges was represented by attorney Brice Norton and Drake Metzger. Hentges waived her right to a jury trial.
The state’s trial exhibits consisted of CDs containing recordings of interviews, crime scene photographs and video, and cell phone data obtained during the investigation of this case. The state provided a written closing argument to the court on Oct. 31, 2019, and Hentges submitted her written reply argument on Nov. 19, 2019. Klossner took the matter under advisement on Nov. 26, 2019.
Sentencing for Hentges will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020, before Klossner at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge.
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said as the case comes toward a conclusion, he hopes it gives some closure to all involved.
“This case was one of those cases that pulls at your heart strings in the worst way; however, we need to take as much emotion out of these types of cases as we can and merely collect facts. Collecting facts in cases like this is certainly heart wrenching, especially when it comes to interviewing, collecting evidence and going over the scene and to learn some horrific facts. However, in the end our job was to collect the facts, speak on behalf of Eli and bring justice in a case where the victim could not speak for himself,” Caulk said. “I am a father and many that worked on this case are parents, so these cases do take a toll on us, but we have a great team and support system at home to help us through some of the most heinous cases we deal with.
“Of course, like anything, we don’t solve cases alone. We had help from the BCA, Braham Police, Isanti County Family Services, Victim Service, the County Attorney and so many more in the justice system. There are so many people that helped in resolving this matter that I doubt I can remember them all. I will, however, state that to all involved in any fashion that you were, thank you, and your hard work and commitment to what you do spoke on behalf of Eli,” he added.
According to the findings of fact:
On April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Braham Police Chief Robert Knowles was dispatched to the 110 block of South Main Street in Braham in response to a call of an infant not breathing.
Knowles observed Eli had white-colored extremities, a light gray colored face complexion, a mottling of blood on the left side of its cheek, was cool to the touch and had rigor mortis. The medical examiner arrived at the scene at noon.
Initially Hentges said she woke up at approximately 5 a.m. on April 5, 2017, to check on Eli as her boyfriend was leaving for work. She said Eli was fine at the time and she went back to bed. When she woke up again between 10:30-10:45 a.m. she discovered Eli was not breathing.
Dr. Quinn Strobl, from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, performed an autopsy on Eli and indicated he was a normally developed 2-month-old baby.
She discovered Eli had suffered acute (hours to days) and chronic (days to weeks) blunt force head injuries and two posterior healing rib fractures. A reflection of Eli’s scalp revealed multifocal contusions. Additionally, an 11 centimeter skull fracture was also discovered. Eli’s death was classified as a homicide and attributed to blunt force head injury.
During Hentges’ April 12, 2017, interview with Isanti County Investigator Kevin Carlson and Special Agent Brent Peterson with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hentges specifically demonstrated how she tossed Eli into his bed, causing the right side of his head to strike the wall behind the bed above his crib. Hentges then told law enforcement she then repositioned Eli to a more central location on the bed and put him down “a little rougher,” “with a little force.”
During a Jan. 8, 2018, interview with Carlson and Jennifer Callahan with Isanti County Child Protection Services, Hentges again demonstrated how she forcefully threw Eli into the wall behind the playpen bed. All these facts evince an intent to cause bodily harm.
In his findings, Klossner noted it was not until a third interview on April 12, 2017, that Hentges finally admitted Eli was in her care when he suffered his injuries. In three conversations with law enforcement prior to the April 12, 2017, interview, Hentges steadfastly denied any involvement in the conduct that killed Eli.
When presented with the medical examiner’s report that showed the fatal injuries occurred to the child during a period when Hentges alone cared for Eli, Hentges finally admitted to tossing Eli into the wall on April 5, 2017. Hentges also exhibited extreme anxiety when she discussed using force to put Eli into the crib. Eli suffered a skull fracture over 10 centimeters in length, which is a “fracture of a bodily member” under the state statute. As a result of Hentges throwing Eli into the wall and the right side of Eli’s head striking the wall, Eli suffered substantial bodily harm.
Based on the fact that Eli was approximately 2 months old at the time of his death, the court finds he was “particularly vulnerable” due to his age.
