Mara Koolmo - SpEd Teacher.
College: BA from St Ben’s and MA from St Mary’s.
Hometown: Dayton, Minnesota.
First job: Rum River East, Cambridge.
Sondra (Sonni) Sylvester - SpEd Teacher.
College: Bachelors: The University of Wisconsin River Falls; Masters: The University of St. Thomas.
Hometown: White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
First job: Pre-college Preschool Assistant Teacher; Post-college fifth-grade Basic Skills Teacher.
Samantha Olson - Sixth Grade Teacher.
College: St. Cloud State University.
Hometown: Ogilvie, Minnesota.
First job: Sixth grade teacher at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Nicole Nelson-Trevino - SpEd Teacher.
College: University of Texas-San Antonio.
Hometown: Mounds View, Minnesota.
First job: Mr. Bulky’s Candy in NorthTown Mall.
Kyrah Fredenburg - District Long Term Sub.
College: Concordia University St. Paul.
Hometown: Anoka, Minnesota.
First job: Basketball Coach.
Matt Melin - Phy. Ed. Teacher.
College: St. Cloud State University.
Hometown: Cambridge, Minnesota.
First job: Lawn care.
Sarah Lang - Phy. Ed. Teacher.
College: Bemidji State University.
Hometown: Becker, Minnesota.
First Job: American Academy, Castle Pines, Colorado.
Staci Kuhnke - School Social Worker/Career Advisor.
College: Concordia College Moorhead.
Hometown: Bertha, Minnesota.
First job: Lakes and Pines Head Start in Mora.
