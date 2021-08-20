Braham new teachers

Pictured in back are Staci Kuhnke, Matt Melin, Sarah Lang and Kyrah Lang. In front are Sonni Sylvester, Sam Olson, Nicole Trevino and Mara Koolmo. Photo submitted

Mara Koolmo - SpEd Teacher.

College: BA from St Ben’s and MA from St Mary’s.

Hometown: Dayton, Minnesota.

First job: Rum River East, Cambridge.

Sondra (Sonni) Sylvester - SpEd Teacher.

College: Bachelors: The University of Wisconsin River Falls; Masters: The University of St. Thomas.

Hometown: White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

First job: Pre-college Preschool Assistant Teacher; Post-college fifth-grade Basic Skills Teacher.

Samantha Olson - Sixth Grade Teacher.

College: St. Cloud State University.

Hometown: Ogilvie, Minnesota.

First job: Sixth grade teacher at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Nicole Nelson-Trevino - SpEd Teacher.

College: University of Texas-San Antonio.

Hometown: Mounds View, Minnesota.

First job: Mr. Bulky’s Candy in NorthTown Mall.

Kyrah Fredenburg - District Long Term Sub.

College: Concordia University St. Paul.

Hometown: Anoka, Minnesota.

First job: Basketball Coach.

Matt Melin - Phy. Ed. Teacher.

College: St. Cloud State University.

Hometown: Cambridge, Minnesota.

First job: Lawn care.

Sarah Lang - Phy. Ed. Teacher.

College: Bemidji State University.

Hometown: Becker, Minnesota.

First Job: American Academy, Castle Pines, Colorado.

Staci Kuhnke - School Social Worker/Career Advisor.

College: Concordia College Moorhead.

Hometown: Bertha, Minnesota.

First job: Lakes and Pines Head Start in Mora.

