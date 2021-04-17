The Braham baseball team will host a Pitch Hit & Run competition on Saturday, May 1 at Braham High School.
Pitch Hit & Run is a free skills competition for boys and girls between the ages of 7 through 14 that is sponsored by Major League Baseball.
The competition includes three parts: The “pitch,” where participants attempt to throw pitches into a designated strike zone; the “hit,” where competitors hit off a stationary batting tee with the goal of hitting the ball as far and as accurately as possible toward straight-away centerfield; and the “run,” where participants are timed while covering 120 feet, a path that includes a turn at third base.
The local champions in each of four age groups — ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 — may have the opportunity to advance to a Team Championship later this summer. The Team Championships will feature the top three scorers in each age group in competition with all of the other local qualifiers.
The winners of the Team Championships then will have their scores compared for the opportunity to advance to the finals, which will take place during the World Series.
Interested participants are asked to register on or before Friday, April 30. A registration link can be found at pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2029303.
For more information, contact local coordinator Aitor Leniz at aleniz@braham.k12.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.