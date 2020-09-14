Braham Area School teachers Bryan Johnson and Tracy Fix were both awarded Educator of Excellence awards from ECMECC for the 2019-2020 school year.
The citations are given based on creative uses of technology within the classroom setting.
“We’re very fortunate to have both Bryan and Tracy in our district,” said Superintendent Ken Gagner. “They are ‘seasoned’ educators and yet never stop taking opportunities to improve and get better at their craft. These two are very deserving of this award.”
