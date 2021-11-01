The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) recently announced that Luke Becker, Agricultural Science and Technology Instructor and Career and Technical Education Coordinator at Braham High School, as the 2021 ACTE Region III Teacher of the Year.
This award recognizes the finest career and technical education (CTE) teachers at the middle/secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.
Becker is an Industrial Technology instructor at Braham High School. Becker has worked in education for 11 years, specifically working at Braham High School for eight years.
Becker’s primary goal is to provide students the opportunity to become aware of the potential that they never thought possible and to show them how to reach that potential through hands on problem-based instruction. With that objective, Becker has created a program that has open doors to students and encourages them to explore. Secondarily, Becker strives to always work on actual problem-based solutions and give students a purpose to what they are designing, building or inventing.
Becker is one of five finalists for the 2022 national title. The national winner will be announced at the virtual ACTE Awards Gala, an award presentation recognizing the best CTE educators in the country. The virtual event will take place on Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. ET. The Virtual Awards Gala is sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, Goodheart-Willcox and Stratasys. For more information about the ACTE Excellence Awards, visit https://www.acteonline.org/actea/awards/.
