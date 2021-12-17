We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
A Braham Area High School teacher who helped a group of students build a zero-gravity washing machine for NASA has been honored nationally for his work in career and technical education.
Luke Becker has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s National Teacher of the Year after being named one of five finalists in September. Becker was named the winner during the virtual awards gala held Nov. 30 by the Association for Career and Technical Education.
The association’s Excellence Awards recognize individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to career and technical education, programs that exemplify the highest standards and organizations that have conducted activities to promote and expand career and technical education programs.
Becker teaches agricultural science, is the technology instructor and is the career and technical education coordinator at Braham. This award was between the best business, agriculture, industrial tech, and family and consumer science teachers of the year throughout the United States.
Becker didn’t feel those were fair subjects to compare.
“It’s tough to compare those because it’s comparing apples to Fords. It’s not equal across what everybody does. I ‘check the boxes’ is kind of the way I look at it,” Becker said.
The great program that Braham High School has is what really drove Becker to apply for these awards.
“What is special about my application and our program (Supermileage) is that we don’t do one or two, three, four or five national and international contests, we do six. We’re the only school in the country that does all six. I think that sets us apart,” Becker said.
This program does stand out but what truly makes it special is the work and students behind it.
“No teacher ever wins an award their students didn’t earn. If we didn’t have kids that were super into Supermileage and designing stuff for NASA. ... They wrote 128 pages of technical documentation to get the MIT grant for $10,000, and that’s what we did last year. So we built the washing machine for NASA,” Becker said.
Becker has done a lot for his students and built programs to be bigger than ever. But when he is recognized, it’s not an award he is looking for.
“I’m not proud of a single one. If you’re doing this for awards, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. I wanted the program recognized more than I wanted myself recognized, which is why I applied for the tech-ed one in the first place,” Becker said.
Although Supermileage is run by Becker, he was not the one to start the program. He was first introduced as a student teacher 12 years ago.
“When I was student teaching I got introduced to Supermileage and I got really good at it and it was a lot of fun. So we continued to do it more and more, and now I am the program chair for that, for the entire contest. So everybody has to come through me for ‘can we do this, can we not do this.’ That is a lot of fun and I really enjoy helping other schools,” Becker said.
Becker enjoys creating things that are of great use and that can also be NASA approved — for example, the washing machine that will work in space.
“I want everything that we do to be something that is needed and has a purpose to it,” Becker said. “Some of them are kind of funny and weird, like why in the world do we need a washing machine that works in zero gravity? But what most people don’t realize is that same washing machine will do a load of laundry with under a gallon of water and about the same amount of battery in your lawn mower. So if you have a solar panel and a small crick, you can wash your clothes without having to do too much and with no detergent whatsoever.”
Becker goes above and beyond just leading Supermileage. He was invited to the foundation Nobel Prize Nobel Cause. This foundation helps with food security. Within this foundation, every year, they pay for 200 students to go to Iowa where they try to solve six issues. Schools from Sweden, Netherlands, New Jersey and Minnesota are all that attend.
“One of my classmates in college, he goes: ‘Hey, you should check out this program; it’s really cool. You should talk to this young lady who is a global finalist and listen to what she has to say.’ And I was like, this is a project I need to bring into my class. Students write a five-page research paper, but they walk out of the class with a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Minnesota,” Becker said.
Becker puts a great deal of focus into his students in order to help them best prepare for their future.
“I want to help build their resume, but I also want to help them figure out, do I want to be a welder? I need to weld a little bit to find that out. Do I want to work on small engines? I gotta tear a small engine apart to find that out,” Becker said. “My ultimate goal with everything is to make it so that when those kids pick a school, whether it’s a four-year, two-year, military, apprenticeship or jumping into the industry or whatever it is they want to do, they have a solid resume and they’ve got the best chance to get in,” Becker said.
Not only does Becker put a lot of effort and focus into his students, he carries responsibilities at home as well. His family welcomed a baby who is now 13 months old, but he was able to help as he spent time at the hospital during the height of the pandemic.
“When I had my daughter down there, ... I also sat there and handed nurses bags of face shields and had them in tears, they were so grateful. I wasn’t trying to win awards,” Becker said.
One of the best rewards as a teacher, Becker says, is when he hears from former students who still show interest in the program.
“The greatest thing ever is when a student calls me up and says here’s what I’m doing, I’m working here and doing this, how else can I help the rest of the program?” Becker said. “I’ve always challenged my students to leave the program better than you found it and help the next generation.”
Becker is currently working with his students on their next Supermileage car, where their goal is to maximize fuel efficiency. The race will be at the Indianapolis speedway March 10-13, 2022.
