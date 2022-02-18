Braham School District bond referendum passes Feb 18, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The results of the Braham Area School District 2022 bond referendum held Feb. 8 were canvassed by the Braham Area School Board at a special meeting on Feb. 15.• Voting YES: 90% (367).• Voting NO: 10% (41).The yes vote ultimately frees up $10.9 million in funding to complete the set of projects shown below with the work completed (if all goes well) over the spring and summer of 2023.• Upgrade electrical main service and distribution systems.• Tuck pointing (bricks), control joint repairs, and asbestos abatements.• Resurface parking lots at both buildings and improve pedestrian safety.• Lighting retrofit to LED (energy efficiency).• Rainwater management (direct water away from building foundations).• Convert boilers and systems to hot water (efficiency and temperature control).• Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements (air quality/temperature control/control systems).• Window and door replacements (primarily in PreK-3 building). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review Feb 17, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River Feb 13, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
