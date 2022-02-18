The results of the Braham Area School District 2022 bond referendum held Feb. 8 were canvassed by the Braham Area School Board at a special meeting on Feb. 15.

• Voting YES: 90% (367).

• Voting NO: 10% (41).

The yes vote ultimately frees up $10.9 million in funding to complete the set of projects shown below with the work completed (if all goes well) over the spring and summer of 2023.

• Upgrade electrical main service and distribution systems.

• Tuck pointing (bricks), control joint repairs, and asbestos abatements.

• Resurface parking lots at both buildings and improve pedestrian safety.

• Lighting retrofit to LED (energy efficiency).

• Rainwater management (direct water away from building foundations).

• Convert boilers and systems to hot water (efficiency and temperature control).

• Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements (air quality/temperature control/control systems).

• Window and door replacements (primarily in PreK-3 building).

