The Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) recently honored Steven Eklund for his 30 years of service on the Braham Area School Board.
MSBA presented Eklund with a 30-Year Service Award during its Leadership Conference Recognition Luncheon held Jan. 16 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Eklund joined the Braham Area School Board in 1990 — and is one of only three Minnesota public school board members to reach the 30-year milestone in 2020.
The two others were Barry Kinsey and Mike Volna, both from the St. Anthony-New Brighton School District.
“The 30-year board member is rare nowadays,” MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind said. “Steven Eklund is committed to student achievement and unwavering in his pursuit of what’s best for students. This also shows his connection with the Braham Ara community — he wouldn’t be re-elected over and over again unless the community knew of his dedication.”
MSBA is a private nonprofit organization that provides cost-saving programs, management support, board training, advocacy, research and referral for Minnesota’s public schools.
