Have you thought about being a school board member?

Braham will have four openings for their next election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Serving as a board member is one of the most important responsibilities that a citizen can undertake. If elected, the educational standards which you, together with your fellow board members establish, will affect the future of the students, the community, and society in general.

To learn more about being on the board view Running for School Board: A Prospective Candidate’s Guide at: http://www.mnmsba.org/BecomingASchoolBoardMember

Residents of ISD No. 314 interested in filing for the school board must come to the district office between Tuesday, July 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 11 (office hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. M-F), pay a filing fee of $2, and show an acceptable form of identification.

If questions, call the district office at 320-396-5199. Training is provided. Elected members will start their new terms on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Load comments