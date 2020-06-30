Have you thought about being a school board member?
Braham will have four openings for their next election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Serving as a board member is one of the most important responsibilities that a citizen can undertake. If elected, the educational standards which you, together with your fellow board members establish, will affect the future of the students, the community, and society in general.
To learn more about being on the board view Running for School Board: A Prospective Candidate’s Guide at: http://www.mnmsba.org/BecomingASchoolBoardMember
Residents of ISD No. 314 interested in filing for the school board must come to the district office between Tuesday, July 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 11 (office hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. M-F), pay a filing fee of $2, and show an acceptable form of identification.
If questions, call the district office at 320-396-5199. Training is provided. Elected members will start their new terms on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.