Due to the swift life-saving actions of two Braham Police officers, two residents are still alive.
Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart presented Officer Jesse Zajac and Officer Kevin Lease with the Braham Police Department Life Saving Award and Pin during the Braham City Council meeting Feb. 2.
On Dec. 13, Zajac responded to a medical emergency. The subject was a woman in her 30s who was unconscious, snoring respirations (as from a partially blocked airway) and turning blue. Zajac learned she had stopped breathing due to a possible overdose. Zajac applied life-saving measures and requested Narcan, a treatment for reversing opioid overdose. Isanti Sheriff’s Office Deputy Evan Oltz arrived at the scene to help Zajac administer Narcan, and they quickened her back to life.
“She began breathing with assistance,” Baumgart said in a Dec. 14 letter of commendation. “If officer Zajac would not have arrived as quickly as he did and used skills and experience, I believe the outcome of the patient would have been much different.”
On Sept. 11, Lease responded to a medical emergency of a woman feeling faint. Lease
applied life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived. Riding in the ambulance, Lease continued to look after her. She was eventually recovered back to life at the hospital.
“I received an email from the crew of the ambulance thanking you with the assistance in the ‘Complex Medical,’” Baumgart said in a Feb. 2 letter of commendation.
City engineering projects
Les Mateffy, project manager of Moore Engineering, explained several problems that need to be dealt with in the city’s wastewater plant. Some clay tile pipes may be leaking and there may be a lot of water main to correct, Mateffy said. The city may need to purchase a new well and a pump, which costs about $500,000, he said.
“We’ve got way more old infrastructure that needs to be fixed than we have money for,” Mateffy said.
Braham City Administrator Angie Graftstrom and other city officials met with State Rep. Brian Johnson to discuss such needs and concerns of the city.
In the discussions, it was suggested the city hire a lobbyist to acquire a bonding bill. Mateffy alluded that the city can spend about $4,100 to obtain $900,000 in a bonding bill to pay for the replacements of old infrastructures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.