The Pie Day Committee meet May 18 and after much discussion has decided that Braham Pie Day will be canceled for 2020.
The Committee released the following statement:
“We weighed and measured all thoughts and possibilities of our current situation with COVID-19 and all the CDC recommended requirements, and feel that there is no way to slice it. The safety and health of our community, volunteers, vendors, guests, public safety officers and business owners have to come first.
“We pray that everyone remains healthy and can join us again. We will be back next year so mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.