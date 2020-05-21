The Pie Day Committee meet May 18 and after much discussion has decided that Braham Pie Day will be canceled for 2020.

The Committee released the following statement:

“We weighed and measured all thoughts and possibilities of our current situation with COVID-19 and all the CDC recommended requirements, and feel that there is no way to slice it. The safety and health of our community, volunteers, vendors, guests, public safety officers and business owners have to come first.

“We pray that everyone remains healthy and can join us again. We will be back next year so mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.”

Load comments