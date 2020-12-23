Press release provided by the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force
David Daryl Pangerl, 42, of Braham, was charged Dec. 15 with second-degree murder in Pine County. Pangerl was arrested on Dec. 11 in Kanabec County for robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
The East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force (ECDVOTF) has been assisting the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the BCA in the death investigation of Scott Ness. Ness was discovered on March 2, 2020, in a trailer southwest of Pine City, having been deceased for some time.
Over the last nine months, investigators have followed up on every possible lead in the homicide investigation, culminating this week in the murder charge against Pangerl. Pangerl is currently being held on a $2 million bail.
If anyone has any information about the murder of Ness, contact Pine County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Carlson at 320-629-8380.
The East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was established in 2012 and is comprised of criminal investigators from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, and Pine counties, serving approximately 141,578 residents across 2,781 square miles. The purpose of the task force is to improve the health, safety, and security of the communities through targeted enforcement of dangerous criminal activity. Task Force efforts focus primarily on drug trafficking, smuggling and distribution networks, interdiction of illicit drugs and contraband, criminal gang activity and other violent crime.
If you have information about any illegal narcotics, gang, or other violent offender activity, contact the task force at 320-566-4153.
