Those who travel by foot, bicycle or motor vehicle, will have a five-month opportunity to ‘try-out’ demonstration projects set-up in the communities of Long Prairie, Braham and Wahkon.
MnDOT will install demonstration projects, then ask and collect participate feedback to evaluate if any of these potential scenarios can become permanent solutions on future construction projects.
All three projects use curb extensions, also called ‘bump-outs,’ which visually and physically narrow the roadway. They create shorter crossings for pedestrians and increase visibility of people who walk or drive.
Crews will use temporary traffic control devices, and paint or white tape, to set-up project areas between May 19 and mid-June. The community is then invited to ‘try-out’ these demonstration projects:
• Long Prairie, Todd County: A multi-use trail to be marked along Highway 287 (Fourth Avenue Southeast) between First Street South and Fourth Street South. Curb extensions and road narrowing to be set-up at the Highway 287 intersections of First Street Southeast, Second Street Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast.
• Braham, Isanti County: Curb extensions to be set-up at the intersection of Highway 107 and Central Drive. The road and parking along Highway 107 to be narrowed between Third Street Southwest and Second Street Nothwest.
• Wahkon, Mille Lacs County: Bump-outs and road narrowing to be set-up at the Highway 27 (Main Street) intersections of First Street West, Second Street and Third Street. A bike lane will be marked along both sides of Highway 27 between the curb and the on-street parking lane.
Any participant feedback is welcomed and will provide us valuable insight in planning future projects. MnDOT will notify the community once the survey is ‘live’ in mid-June. Learn more about demonstration projects, visit www.mndot.gov/saferoutes/demonstration-projects.html or contact MnDOT Project Manager Zach Whitley by email Zachary.whitley@state.mn.us or phone 320-293-9411.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need information in an alternative format, email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.