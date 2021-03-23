All of our students in grades 8-11 have been going through the registration process during this first week in March. The students have all received a confirmation email of the electives they have selected. Parents, feel free to check with your child on their selections.
7-12th grade Parent/Teacher Conferences were held at the high school on Tuesday, March 9. The last day of school for the third quarter is Thursday, March 25.
Winter Sports:
Wrestling had team sections on Thursday, March 11 and potentially Saturday, March 13. Individual sections were Tuesday, March 16 and on Saturday, March 20.
Boys basketball sections seedings took place on Saturday, March 13. Girls basketball section seedings took place on Saturday, March 13.
Spring Sports:
All students in grades 7-12 will have spring practices starting on Monday, March 29.
The 2020-21 FFA year has been our most successful since starting back up eight years ago. We have more students qualified for state events this year than the last seven years combined. Mckayla Calrson-Hughes will receive her State FFA Degree (the highest honor the state can award, Braham’s third in 40 years) our Horse team took first in the region with Mckayla taking first and Alison Murrell taking 7th individually. Rachel Riesing qualified for creed speaking and the forestry team spearheaded by Autumn Olson will also compete.
Our Knowledge bowl team competed at the sub-regionals on Saturday, February 27. They received 6th place and fell just a couple of spots behind qualifying for the regionals.
The NHS Induction Ceremony will be held on Monday, March 29 at 5:45 p.m. in C100.
