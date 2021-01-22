Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Braham Hall of Fame with a Jan. 29 deadline.
A nominee can fit one of three categories. At Large (any community member making significant contributions to Braham High School, and-or Braham community); Athletic/Fine Arts Participant (must be a Braham graduate and be out of school at least seven years); or Coaches/Directors (past or present in District No. 314).
To nominate a candidate, list his or her name, mailing address, phone number, nominee’s accomplishments and nominee’s contributions and send the letter to Braham Hall of Fame, c/o of Edie Kaunonen, 1395 River Hills Parkway NW, Cambridge, MN 55008. Nominations must be received by Jan. 29.
The nominator must also enclose a brief paragraph giving their reasons for their reasons for their nomination and must also include their name, address and telephone number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.