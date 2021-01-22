Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Braham Hall of Fame with a Jan. 29 deadline.

A nominee can fit one of three categories. At Large (any community member making significant contributions to Braham High School, and-or Braham community); Athletic/Fine Arts Participant (must be a Braham graduate and be out of school at least seven years); or Coaches/Directors (past or present in District No. 314).

To nominate a candidate, list his or her name, mailing address, phone number, nominee’s accomplishments and nominee’s contributions and send the letter to Braham Hall of Fame, c/o of Edie Kaunonen, 1395 River Hills Parkway NW, Cambridge, MN 55008. Nominations must be received by Jan. 29.

The nominator must also enclose a brief paragraph giving their reasons for their reasons for their nomination and must also include their name, address and telephone number.

