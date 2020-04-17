Dear Editor:
The Braham Food Shelf volunteers want to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the people and groups who have so generously donated money and/or food or paper products during the annual March food drive. As you know, Second Harvest gives us some extra credit for any donations made during March and this year, due to the coronavirus, they have extended the March food drive through April 30.
Also, because of COVID-19, all boxes received by clients are being pre-packed based on family size and what we have available. We want you to know that we are practicing “social distancing” at the Braham Food Shelf. In Braham, it means we are only allowing one client in at a time.
Thank you again for your generosity and to the clients we serve ... Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we try to meet your needs. The Braham Food Shelf is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Thursday. We are located on the south side (back) of the Braham Event Center at 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. If you have any questions, please call the Braham Event Center at 320-396-3177 and leave a message for the food shelf. Your calls and questions will be answered as promptly as possible.
Braham Food Shelf Volunteers
Braham
