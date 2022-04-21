Sixteen regional FFA finalists from across the state have advanced to compete in the Minnesota Farm Bureau (MFBF) State FFA Discussion Meet, held during the Minnesota State FFA Convention, April 24-26.
The contest will take place on Sunday, April 24 starting at 2 p.m. in the Magrath Library on the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus. The contest is sponsored by the MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation.
Two finalists were selected from each of the eight MN FFA regions at preliminary contests held between December through March. Local participants in this year’s competition include:
• Region 4:
Alison Bergmann, Stillwater FFA.
Alison Murrell, Braham FFA.
The Discussion Meet competition encourages participants to have a conversation about current agriculture topics. The discussion simulates a committee meeting with the goal of finding a solution. Each FFA region in Minnesota can send two participants to the state contest, where the top two winners will receive a scholarship to the FFA Washington Leadership Conference or to further their education.
About the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation
The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is an advocate for agriculture, driven by the beliefs and policies of our nearly 30,000 member families and 78 county groups. Learn more about our efforts as an advocate for rural Minnesota at www.fbmn.org.
