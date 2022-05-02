Braham Area Elementary fourth grade students had a food drive during March for the Braham Area Food Shelf.
The fourth grade Kindness Club suggested to their classmates to have a food drive for the food shelf. The students overwhelmingly agreed and made it a competition. Fourth grade teachers Katie Blomdahl, Korey Sybrant and Megan Karolevitz helped them store the donations during March. Sybrant’s class won the competition and the losing teachers got a pie in the face.
On Friday, April 8, the students walked from school to the food shelf to help unload their generous donation. They collected 900 items, which weighed over 670 pounds. They were then given a tour of the food shelf area. A special thank you to the fourth graders for their generosity.
In addition, the Braham Area Food Shelf wants to thank everyone who sent food or money donations during March. The number of pounds and dollars donated will be reported to the General Minneapolis Council of churches. The figures will then be calculated and additional funds will be received by the food shelf later this year.
The Braham Area Food Shelf is so grateful to everyone who sent donations throughout the year, but especially during March when the donations count for more. They also want to thank those who so faithfully remember them year after year during March. Your generosity helps them continue to meet the food needs of their clients.
