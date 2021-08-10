The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce would like to officially welcome two new businesses to the community of Braham, Indigo Market MN and the Braham Smoke Shop.
Both businesses are located on Highway 107 in downtown Braham across the street from Frandsen Bank and Trust.
The Braham Smoke Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Indigo Market MN is open select days and hours which are available on their Facebook page. Indigo Market MN sells local handmade goods, gifts, home decor and fusion mineral paint.
