Braham Area Schools would like to honor their school board members as part of School Board Recognition Week Feb. 22-26.
“It’s a privilege to work with these fine individuals. They care about our students, our community, and are tireless advocates to ensure ISD No. 314 provides a high level of service while utilizing tax payer dollars in the most efficient manner possible.” Superintendent Ken Gagner said.
Allison Londgren - Clerk
Years on the school board, including 2021: Eight.
It’s important for me to serve because: I can give back to our community by working with each board member and school administration to set the goals of the district and work toward reaching those goals.
I’m proud of our district because: The district worked diligently to ensure all children’s educational needs were being met during the COVID pandemic. Every individual in the school made sacrifices and changes during the ever-changing school year which has allowed elementary children to remain in person. We look forward to bringing all children back.
One word for 2021: Promise.
Darrin Davis - Treasurer
Years on the school board, including 2021: Four.
It’s important for me to serve because: I went to Braham and have two kids currently going to Braham. I have a vested interest in helping out any way I can as I’ve always felt Braham was a great place to grow up and a great school to attend and I want my kids to have the same experience.
I’m proud of our district because: We’ve overcome a lot the last three years. We have a great staff of teachers and great leadership at the administrative level. They’ve been asked to do a lot with very little over the past years. We have a tremendous amount of opportunities to offer our kids and we can do that in a small district. This isn’t common and should not be taken for granted.
One word for 2021: Normalcy.
Mike Thompson - Vice Chair
Years on the school board, including 2021: Eight.
It’s important for me to serve because: It is one way that I can give back to the community.
I’m proud of our district because: We have broad-based support from our community and our school district operates in a very efficient manner.
One word for 2021: Hopeful.
Kayla Hagfors - Director
Years on the school board, including 2021: One. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve our community!
It’s important for me to serve because: As a parent of a child in the school district, I am invested in the decisions the School Board makes regarding our children and community.
I’m proud of our district because: Of the kind and caring staff. They truly have the best interests of our children at heart.
One word for 2021: Opportunity.
David Shockman - Director
Years on the school board, including 2021: Three.
It’s important for me to serve because: I’m an active member of the community and when the school is thriving so is our community.
I’m proud of our district because: Of the hard working staff that are willing to keep coming to school and educating our kids during some very challenging times.
One word for 2021: Integrity.
Steven Eklund - Chair
Years on the school board, including 2021: 31.
It’s important for me to serve because: I believe it is our responsibility to provide the best education for each individual student in our school district.
I’m proud of our district because: We have a supportive community, great staff, great parents, and amazing kids!
One word for 2021: Hopeful.
Katie Kunshier - Director
Years on the school board, including 2021: One.
It’s important for me to serve because: I am pleased to be able to give back to our community. To help guide decisions for our most precious resource, the students.
I’m proud of our district because: The connection I see teachers have with our students. The opportunities offered to them, both, academically and extracurricularly.
One word for 2021: Create.
