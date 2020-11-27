The season for the Braham football team came to a bittersweet end last week.
The sweet portion came on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when the Bombers knocked off Barnum 24-16 at Froyen Field in a Class A Section 7 quarterfinal contest.
The bitter part came three days later, when the Bombers’ season ended with a 62-8 semifinal loss at Deer River.
But that sour finish did nothing to diminish the fond recollections coach Shawn Kuhnke said he will have when thinking about his team’s performance this season.
“Believe it or not, the word I would use to describe this season is ‘memorable,’” he said. “Anything and everything happened to this team this season. You just couldn’t make this stuff up, and you just couldn’t predict what would happen next.”
Tuesday’s quarterfinal contest appeared poised to be a track meet when Braham scored on a 16-yard pass by senior Hayden Lee to fellow senior Zach Yerke with just 2:37 off the clock, only to see Barnum respond with a touchdown on its first possession.
But Braham took command in the second quarter, which started with senior Carson Shockman’s 26-yard scoring run at 9:01 of the period. In the waning minutes of the half junior Austin Sterling recorded a quarterback sack on fourth down to halt a Barnum drive, and Lee scampered 41 yards for a touchdown with just 2:09 left before halftime to take a 24-8 lead.
“In the game of football, momentum is always key,” Kuhnke said. “Once we got the momentum on our side, we kept it rolling through the rest of the half.
“But give credit to Barnum: They made some stops and some plays in the third quarter. We had to lean on our defense in the second half, and we had guys step up and make plays.”
The third quarter was a field-position battle that Barnum eventually won, scoring with just 1:06 left in the period. But Barnum did not score again as the Braham defense held them on downs twice in the final quarter.
“Our game plan was to make sure they didn’t get outside on us, then stop the run up the middle,” said Shockman, who finished with 7.5 tackles from his linebacker position. “On fourth down we talked about getting good penetration from our defensive line, and from there it was up to us linebackers to make good reads and make the tackles.”
Sophomore Max Londgren led Braham with 8.5 tackles against Barnum, while Lee had seven tackles and freshman Jacob Tepley recorded 2.5 tackles for loss among his 6.5 tackles.
Senior Alex Londgren also had six tackles, and junior Jonah Johnson had 2.5 tackles for loss among his five stops.
Offensively Shockman led the way with 118 yards on 19 rushing attempts, while Lee ran the ball eight times for 57 yards. Lee also completed 6-of-12 passes for 38 yards, with senior Kyle Peterson catching four passes for 16 yards while Yerke had two catches for 22.
“These players gave us everything they had,” Kuhnke said after Tuesday’s win. “They were coachable throughout the week, they understood the game plan – they were in tune with everything.
“This was our senior’s last game on this field, and they wanted to go out the right way. And they did everything it took to earn that.”
Kuhnke said the game at Deer River was exactly the opposite.
“If you would have scripted the absolutely worst start to the game for our team, it would have gone down pretty much as it did Friday night,” he said. “We fumbled on our first possession, and they scored. We had an interception against them, but we fumbled the ball on the return and they got it back, and they scored soon after that.
“Then we had a fumble on the quarterback-running back exchange, and they got the ball deep in our territory – and scored again. That’s tough sledding in any game, but it’s especially tough when you do that against a good team like Deer River.”
As a result, Warriors handed Braham a section tournament loss for the second year in a row, and Kuhnke was quick to credit the opposition for its strong performance Friday night.
“Deer River was the section champ last year, and until someone knocks them off, they’re still the cream of the crop in our section,” he said.
While the season ended with a loss, Kuhnke was thankful for the support the team had within the community all season long. One testament of that support was the help he got in clearing snow off Froyen Field in preparation for Tuesday’s home contest.
“We have a dedicated community – a number of people who are willing to show up and help out,” Kuhnke said. “We had a parent show up at 2 o’clock in the morning to use a four-wheeler with a blade to clear off all the snow.
“We appreciate the support of the community.”
