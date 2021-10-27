Braham Area Schools is proud to recognize two of their finest teachers for their outstanding abilities, Per Gulbranson and Kari Murrell.
“The number one factor for student success (while within the school building) is the classroom teacher. I speak to our principals often about hiring the top talent they can find as this is the greatest influence they can have on student success,” Superintendent Ken Gagner said. “They obviously did their job with these two as they have both continued to have a powerful impact on our district.”
Gulbranson has turned the district’s art program into a place kids want to be. The students are excited to be in his classes and he is a tireless worker for our school. Gulbranson also coaches, helps operate the weight room, and spent countless hours this past summer developing art curriculum for the K-6 grade students.
Murrell is fearless in the classroom. She keeps students engaged and is encouraging, kind, and personable with all her students. In addition she is willing to help out as needed serving the district as its EL teacher, spelling bee coordinator, math masters coach and also teaches business classes.
• Braham’s Teacher of the Year & Leadership in Educational Excellence Award winner: Per Gulbranson, high school art teacher. He is in his fourth year of teaching, all in Braham, and is a graduate of Chisago Lakes High School and Winona State University.
“I became a teacher because I wanted to help give young artists tools to help develop their skills and continue those skills afterwards in their future collegiate activities or post grad career,” Gulbranson said.
• Leadership in Educational Excellence Award winner: Kari Murrell, high school science teacher. She is in her fourth year of teaching, this being her third year in Braham. She is a graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School and the University of Wisconsin at River Falls.
“I became a teacher because I love learning and love people. There isn’t anything better than seeing people change, learn and grow. As a teacher, we get to see this every day. I’m quite certain that this is the very best job on the planet,” Murrell said.
For more information about Braham Area Schools contact Gagner at 320-396-5199, 320-288-6634, or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us. Follow the district on Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or Gagner’s own feed @Supt_Gagner.
