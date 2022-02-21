Press release provided by Braham Area Schools
The Minnesota School Boards Association has set Feb. 21-25 as Minnesota School Board Recognition Week to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in our society.
Braham Area Schools is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Week to honor local board members for their commitment to Braham and its students.
“We are very proud of these volunteers and the work they do for this community. Board members make difficult decisions every month which often fall under intense scrutiny, yet they’re willing to step up and serve. Now is a great time to say thanks,” Superintendent Ken Gagner said.
Name: Allison Londgren
Number of years on the board: 8.
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: Our district has come together and worked hard to keep our schools open and our children in person during this pandemic. Braham Area School has truly shown the definition of it takes a village to raise a child. Every employee of our district has made sacrifices and put in extra time to ensure that our children have not had to sacrifice their education. #BrahamProud
Name: David Shockman
Number of years on the board: 4
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: The thing I’m most proud of in our district is the way teachers and paras have sacrificed their prep/open times of the day to fill in for teacher openings and keep our school running smoothly every day.
Name: Mike Thompson
Number of years on the board: 9
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: Our schools have continued to provide a high quality education in these difficult times of the pandemic. Improvements in educational methodology and technology, along with a veteran teaching staff, have helped to address the needs of students. Our school district is working constantly to help students with social, emotional, and educational challenges. I am most proud of the hard work and dedication of our entire staff as they serve our students.
Name: Darrin Davis
Number of years on the board: 4
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: I’m very proud of this district for many reasons and far too many to note in a quick snapshot. The one thing I’m most proud of is the cooperation and collaboration this district and community have shown throughout these last two years. From our leadership and administration, our staff of dedicated teachers, our food service team and our custodial team, all of you have shown very impressive flexibility and teamwork during these times. Much of this may seem to go unnoticed however it has been absolutely critical the last couple of years to keep our students safe and in school. I’m also very proud of the community and our partners such as the Braham Bus Company. They’ve gone above and beyond and have worked tirelessly to keep our bus routes on track and transport our students safely to and from school and activities. Lastly, I’m very proud of our students and their parents. Nothing could have prepared them for this and they’ve taken on a much greater task than ever imaginable a few short years ago. They always say it takes a village and our village in Braham is one everyone should be proud of.
Name: Steven Eklund
Number of years on the board: 33
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: Our community, staff, and students work so hard to accomplish great things together.
Name: Kayla Hagfors
Number of years on the board: 2
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: The staff is invested in the success of our students!
Name: Catherine ‘Katie’ Kunshier
Number of years on the board: 2
I’m very proud of ISD No. 314 because: I’m proud because I represent members of our community who care enough about Braham students and staff to provide them with a clean, quiet, safe, comfortable, and healthy learning environment. I’m also proud of how the staff and students of ISD 314 continue to adapt to all the challenges and opportunities that have been presented in the last two years.
