The 2021 Homecoming Court for Braham Area High School includes Nate Fiedler, Jonah Johnson, John Mankie, Mac Nelson, Austin Sterling, Sophie Anderson, Lacy Cuda, Ella Kuhnke, Hannah Olson and Emma Polzin. Photos by Darwin Nelson
Braham Area High School held its 2021 Homecoming Coronation ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Braham Area High School Performing Arts Center. Austin Sterling and Sophie Anderson were crowned Homecoming king and queen during the coronation ceremony.
2020 Homecoming king and queen, Zach Yerke and Hannah Cornelius, enter the coronation ceremony.
Homecoming candidates Nate Fiedler and Sophie Anderson enter the coronation ceremony.
Sophie Anderson is crowned Homecoming queen during the coronation ceremony Oct. 10.
Austin Sterling raises his scepter victoriously after being crowned Homecoming king.
