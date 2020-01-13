Dear Editor:
The Braham Area Food Shelf workers want to express our deepest gratitude to the community for your generous donations throughout the year and especially during the holidays.
Your monetary donations and purchase of the CUB food bags help us to meet the needs of the local community all year long. We also want to extend a special thank you to CUB Foods for their donations of bread and baked goods all year long.
Thank you one and all for your continued financial support and thoughtful consideration for those in need in the Braham area.
Braham Food Shelf Workers: Arlene, Jan, Stella, Connie and
volunteers
